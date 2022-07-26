Saudi Arabia Human Insulin Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Human Insulin Market, By Indication (Type I Diabetes, Type II Diabetes), By Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Nasal, Intravenous, Transdermal, Oral and Others), By Type, By Onset Time, By Products, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia Human Insulin market is projected to register a robust growth during the forecast period

The growth can be attributed to the rising number of patients suffering from diabetes and growing research & development activities for drug discovery. Insulin is used to manage blood sugar levels in the body and thus reduce the symptoms of diabetes and vascular complications.

According to the World Health Organization statistics, Saudi Arabia ranks seventh in the rate of diabetes. The estimates show that 7 million of the country's population are diabetic while 3 million have pre-diabetic conditions. Increasing awareness of diabetes and advancing healthcare facilities providing treatment for chronic disorders are also propelling the growth of Saudi Arabia human insulin market.

The risk of diabetes is likely to increase with growing age, and currently around 25% adults over 60 years suffer from diabetes. Thus, increasing prevalence of geriatric population is also anticipated to fuel the growth of Saudi Arabia human insulin market in the coming years.

Allocation of huge funds for the healthcare, launch of new programs to educate people about diabetics by the government, and technological advancements in the field of human insulin delivery devices are likely to drive the growth of Saudi Arabia human insulin market.

However, stringent regulatory requirements for the product approvals as well high manufacturing costs could restrain the growth of Saudi Arabia human insulin market. Besides, the key players are making huge investments to devise effective ways to use insulin and minimize the side-effects, which is expected to contribute to the growth of Saudi Arabia human insulin market.



The insulin pens segment is anticipated to dominate the Saudi Arabia human insulin market due to significant reimbursements offered for human insulin pens and their continuous pipeline development & product commercialization.

Companies involved in the Saudi Arabia human insulin market are adopting competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, awareness campaigns, and research funding & grants to strengthen their product portfolio and sustain growth in Saudi Arabia human insulin market.



Key players in Saudi Arabia human insulin market are Novo Nordisk Saudi Arabia, Sanofi Saudi Arabia, Baxter International Saudi Arabia, B Braun Saudi Arabia, Eli Lilly and Company Saudi Arabia, Pfizer Saudi Arabia, among others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Saudi Arabia human insulin market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia human insulin market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia human insulin market based on indication, route of administration, type, onset time, products, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia human insulin market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia human insulin market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia human insulin market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia human insulin market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia human insulin market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Saudi Arabia Human Insulin Market, By Indication:

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

Saudi Arabia Human Insulin Market, By Route of Administration:

Subcutaneous

Nasal

Intravenous

Transdermal

Oral

Others

Saudi Arabia Human Insulin Market, By Type:

Basal

Bolus

Pre-mixed

Biosimilar

Traditional

Saudi Arabia Human Insulin Market, By Onset Time:

Rapid Acting

Short-Acting

Intermediate Acting

Long Acting

Ultra-long Acting

Pre-Mixed

Inhaled

Saudi Arabia Human Insulin Market, By Products:

Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

Infusion System

Injection

Saudi Arabia Human Insulin Market, By Region:

Northern & Central

Southern

Eastern

Western

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia Human Insulin market.

Novo Nordisk Saudi Arabia

Sanofi Saudi Arabia

Baxter International Saudi Arabia

B Braun Saudi Arabia

Eli Lilly and Company Saudi Arabia

Pfizer Saudi Arabia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6nr9c