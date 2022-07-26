India Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Mahle Anand Filter Systems, Mann and Hummel Filter, Elofic Industries, Bosch, Valeo, and Donaldson India Filter System

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market, By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV/MPV), By Location (Glove Box, Dashboard, and Armrest), By Filter Type, By Demand Category, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market valued at USD101.45 million in FY2021 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.69% during FY2022E-FY2027F to reach a market value of USD199.56 million by FY2027F

The Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market is anticipated to grow due to increasing demand for the product in passenger cars. Increasing pollution in the country further upsurges the demand for passenger car cabin air filters and thus drives the growth of the Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market in the upcoming five years.

Higher prevalence of factories, power plants, and manufacturing units are also responsible for increased pollution levels. In addition to this the rapidly increasing passenger cars also raises the concern, hence supporting the growth of the Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market in the next five years.

Moreover, rising disposable income among the adult population of the country and increasing demand for the ownership of personal vehicle and ideation of luxury through vehicle ownerships further increases the sales of passenger cars thereby aiding the growth of the Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market in the future five years.

Additionally, leading automobile manufacturing companies in India are expanding their production capacities and outreach through increasing their product portfolio and dealer & distribution network addition, which also substantites the growth of the Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market in the forecast period.



The Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market is segmented by vehicle type, location, filter type, demand category, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on filter type, the market is further segmented into particulate cabin air filter, charcoal cabin air filter, activated carbon cabin air filter and electrostatic cabin air filter.

Particulate cabin air filter is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years. More tha 90% of the passenger cars in the country utilize particulate cabin air filters. It usually consists of a filtration medium, which is usually a porous fibrous material, that traps particles that are sized 0.3 microns or more, like dust, pollen, and other debris.



Mahle Anand Filter Systems Private Limited, Mann and Hummel Filter Private Limited, Elofic Industries Limited, Bosch Limited, Valeo India Pvt Ltd, and Donaldson India Filter System Pvt. Ltd. are the leading six players operating in the India passenger car cabin air filter market.

Other companies include Lumax Auto Technologies Limited, Toyota Boshoku Automotive India Private Limited, etc.

Apart from these flagship companies, many startup companies are also increasing their footprint in the Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market by pushing their low-cost products blended with ease of availability.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market from FY2017 to FY2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market from FY2022E to FY2027F and growth rate until FY2027F.

To classify and forecast the Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market based on vehicle type, location, filter type, demand category, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in India passenger car cabin air filter market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017- FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022E

Forecast Period: FY2023F - FY2027F

India Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market, By Vehicle Type:

Hatchback

SUV/MPV

Sedan

India Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market, By Location:

Glove Box

Dashboard

Armrest

India Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market, By Filter Type:

Particulate Cabin Air Filter

Charcoal Cabin Air Filter

Activated Carbon Cabin Air Filter

Electrostatic Cabin Air Filter

India Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market, By Demand Category:

Replacement

OEM

India Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market, By Region:

North

West

South

East

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Indian Passenger Car Cabin Air Filter Market.

Bosch Limited

Elofic Industries Limited

Denso India Pvt. Ltd.

Hanon Climate Systems India Private Limited

Valeo India Pvt Ltd

Lumax Auto Technologies Limited

Donaldson India Filter System Pvt. Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Automotive India Private Limited

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Mahle Anand Filter Systems Private Limited

Mann and Hummel Filter Private Limited

