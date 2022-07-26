Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market Research Report 2022

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)-Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032' report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Age-related Macular Degeneration, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Age-related Macular Degeneration market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



The age-related macular degeneration market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM age-related macular degeneration market size from 2019 to 2032. The Report also covers current age-related macular degeneration treatment practice, market drivers, market barriers, SWOT analysis, reimbursement, market access, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Age-related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total prevalent cases AMD, diagnosed prevalent cases of AMD, type-specific cases of AMD (Dry AMD, and Wet AMD), total age-specific cases of AMD (Dry AMD and Wet AMD), total diagnosed dry AMD cases by stages, and total geographic atrophy cases by visual impairment in the scenario of Age-related Macular Degeneration in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Age-related Macular Degeneration epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Age-related Macular Degeneration Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Age-related Macular Degeneration report encloses the detailed analysis of Age-related Macular Degeneration marketed drugs, mid-phase, and late-stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Age-related Macular Degeneration clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval, and patent details of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Age-related Macular Degeneration Marketed Drugs



Eylea (aflibercept): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Eylea developed by Regeneron is used to treat wet-AMD. It is also used to treat diabetic eye disease and other problems of the retina. It is injected into the eye to help slow vision loss from these diseases. Eylea is the brand name for the drug called aflibercept. VEGF, a naturally occurring protein in the body triggers angiogenesis, however, in wet-AMD it is associated with abnormal blood vessel growth which causes edema leading to vision loss. Eylea blocks the growth of abnormal blood vessels in the back of the eye.



At present Regeneron is conducting phase III trials to explore less frequent dosing intervals of Eylea. It is evaluating the drug for a higher dose of 8mg in wet-AMD patients after phase II trials met its primary endpoint.



Beovu (brolucizumab): Novartis



Beovu (brolucizumab) is the most clinically advanced humanized single-chain antibody fragment (scFv). Single-chain antibody fragments are highly sought after in drug development due to their small size, enhanced tissue penetration, rapid clearance from systemic circulation, and drug delivery characteristics.



Beovu is the first FDA-approved anti-VEGF to offer both greater fluid resolution versus aflibercept and the ability to maintain eligible wet AMD patients on a three-month dosing interval immediately after a three-month loading phase with uncompromised efficacy.



Lucentis (ranibizumab): Roche



Lucentis (ranibizumab) is a drug used to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It is also used to treat diabetic eye disease and other problems of the retina. It is injected into the eye to help slow vision loss from these diseases. Lucentis is the brand name for the drug, which is called ranibizumab. Ranibizumab is a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody fragment targeted against human vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). It binds with high affinity to the VEGF-A isoforms (e.g. VEGF110, VEGF121, and VEGF165), thereby preventing the binding of VEGF-A to its receptors VEGFR-1 and VEGFR-2



Age-related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs



OPT-302: Opthea Limited



OPT-302 (sVEGFR-3) is the first 'Trap' inhibitor of VEGF-C and VEGF-D designed specifically for the eye. OPT-302 blocks the two members of the VEGF family which cause blood vessels to grow and leak. Aberrant blood vessel growth and vascular leakage are hallmarks of several eye diseases, including wet AMD and DME. In combination with anti-VEGF-A therapies, OPT-302 completely shuts-down VEGFR-2 and VEGFR-3 activity and targets mechanisms of resistance and suboptimal clinical response to existing therapies. The company is currently conducting two concurrent Phase III clinical trials of OPT-302 for the treatment of wet AMD.



KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences Inc.



KSI-301 is a novel anti-VEGF biologic designed to rapidly inhibit VEGF and provide extended durability of action to reduce the burden of frequent anti-VEGF injections. Delivering potent and sustained VEGF inhibition enables patient compliance, results in long-term efficacy, and improves visual acuity outcomes.The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase III. The readouts of the trial are expected in quarter one of 2023.



RGX-314: Regenxbio



RGX-314 is being developed as a novel, one-time subretinal treatment that includes the NAV AAV8 vector containing a gene encoding for a monoclonal antibody fragment. The expressed protein is designed to neutralize vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) activity, modifying the pathway for the formation of new leaky blood vessels and retinal fluid accumulation. It is a potential one-time gene therapy for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy (DR) and other chronic retinal diseases.RGX-314 is currently being evaluated in patients with wAMD in Phase II and II/III clinical trials.



Danicopan (ALXN2040): Alexion Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca



Danicopan (ALXN2040) is an oral drug developed by Alexion. It is an investigational first-in-class small-molecule inhibitor of factor D, an essential enzyme of the complement alternative pathway, which, when dysregulated, is implicated in the pathogenesis of AMD.The company is conducting a Phase II study in patients with GA secondary to AMD, and data is expected in 2023 plus.



EG-301: Evergreen Therapeutics



EG-301 is an oral dosage form that is effective and safe in animal studies with fewer side effects and is used to treat patients over 50 years of age with dry macular disease. The company is currently conducting a Phase II study to treat non-exudative (dry) AMD.



Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Outlook



Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a chronic, progressive, and severe disease of the central retina and is the main cause of irreversible blindness in the Western world and Asia-Pacific countries. Up to date, 8.7% of the worldwide population has AMD. The wet form of the disease is responsible for more than 90% of the severe central visual acuity (VA) loss associated with AMD.



Age-related Macular Degeneration Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Age-related Macular Degeneration market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Age-related Macular Degeneration market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows, the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Age-related Macular Degeneration Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stages also analyze key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing, and patent details for Age-related Macular Degeneration emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario in Age-related Macular Degeneration



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



Companies Mentioned

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alkahest Inc

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Allegro Ophthalmics

Annexon Biosciences

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

CellCure Neurosciences

Clearside Biomedical

Evergreen Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics

Graybug Vision

Gyroscope Therapeutics and Novartis

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Iveric Bio

Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Luxa Biotechnology

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Novartis

Opthea Limited

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

PanOptica, Inc.

Regenerative Patch Technologies

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGENXBIO

Ribomic USA Inc

Roche

Stealth BioTherapeutics

Unity Biotechnology, Inc



