Mvix Speeds Up Integration With Enterprise Business Intelligence Tools

STERLING, Va., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mvix, a leading provider of enterprise-grade digital signage solutions, speeds up its development and integration of Enterprise Business Intelligence Tools on its cloud-based software Mvix CMS, empowering data sharing for efficiency and scalability. Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and Klipfolio, top business intelligence (BI) powerhouses with a combined market share of 80 percent, are three of numerous tools slated to offer real-time data and metrics streamlining workflow and productivity for clients.

Historically, detailed performance analytics and productivity were not privy to all ranks. Additionally, data that was shared was often delayed, communicated dully, and indigestible for all employees to comprehend. However, with the rise of BI tools, enterprise clients are now focused on sharing holistic data across all departments as it boosts productivity, better decision-making, and company-wide success.

As digital signage enhances internal communication, which promises 25 percent higher employee productivity, it seamlessly communicates BI data clearly and efficiently. Mvix is offering a suite of BI tools and more to communicate the heart of decision-making and success in a meaningful way.

Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and Klipfolio all feature interactive dashboards that show real-time company-wide data ranging from sales, production, logistics, marketing, social media, and more. Furthermore, the integration between Mvix CMS software and BI tools follows data security protocols instituted by these enterprise-grade applications. Clients can also implement custom API integrations with their databases, producing unique visualizations through Interactive Innovation Services such as touchscreens and interactive dashboards.

"Communication and data are vital for success," noted Dan Mersberger, Manager of Client Relations at Mvix. "Mvix continues to lead the industry in the BI visualization space with our CMS software providing real-time secure access to a range of BI dashboards. This BI suite ensures employees are informed and engaged, all while minimizing overhead for updating metrics."

Applicable markets that can use BI tools include:

Manufacturing/Quality Control Facilities : Display performance metrics, production schedule, and KPIs for deskless employees. Additionally, analyze possible lag times and track product/cost of goods.

Display performance metrics, production schedule, and KPIs for deskless employees. Additionally, analyze possible lag times and track product/cost of goods. Corporate Offices: Showcase weekly analytics of workplace productivity and sales performance

Showcase weekly analytics of workplace productivity and sales performance Retail (Back-Office) : Manage inventory and real-time e-commerce data, track orders and top-performing cities, and analyze social media analytics.

: Manage inventory and real-time e-commerce data, track orders and top-performing cities, and analyze social media analytics. Hotels: Display occupancy rates, peak travel times, and productivity.

Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and Klipfolio are now available for new and existing clients on Mvix CMS v3. To learn more about Mvix's content apps or Implementation Services, contact a Solutions Consultant at 866.310.4923.

Mvix is a leading digital signage provider specializing in full-service solutions backed by its award-winning digital signage software that offers unique value to clients all over the world. For more information, contact Mvix at 866.310.4923 or visit www.mvix.com.

