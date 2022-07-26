Global Military Video Analytics and Back-End Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% By 2032: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Military Video Analytics and Back-End Systems 2021-2032. It includes profiles of Military Video Analytics and Back-End Systems and Forecasts Market Segment by End-User (Border Security Forces, Inland Security Forces) Market Segment by Software (Video Analytics, Video Management System, Other Software) Market Segment by Component (Hardware, Software, Network, Services, Other Component) Market Segment by Hardware (Camera, Storage Device, Monitor, Other Hardware) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global military video analytics and back-end systems market was valued at US$3182 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Spanish Army Demonstrates BMS-Lince Combat Management System Capabilities

The Infantera Acorazada Guadarrama XII Brigade of the Spanish Army has proven the potential of the BMS-Lince battle management system, which is installed on its light armoured vehicles. The Infantera Acorazada Guadarrama XII Brigade of the Spanish Army has proven the potential of the BMS-Lince battle management system, which is installed on its light armoured vehicles. Version one of the BMS-Lince system, developed by Indra and Thales, is being deployed in Latvia on six Leopard battle tanks and 14 Pizarro light armoured vehicles. The technology was created to aid commanders in planning and executing ground missions by allowing vehicles to communicate data in real time. Individual vehicle operators are said to have a 360-degree view of their surroundings and the capacity to react to any circumstance. The system's touch control display terminals will enable operators to explore and understand data more effectively by making selections directly on the interface, enhancing their ability to make operational decisions in battle scenarios. Indra and Thales have agreed to adapt the BMS-ET battle management system and deploy it in Spanish Army vehicles under a new contract. The BMS-LINCE system was deployed under the supervision of the ET's Logistic Support Command. The system features a new video service that will improve intelligence collecting capabilities, increase interoperability with other Nato troops, and allow new tactical applications to be integrated.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military Video Analytics and Back-End Systems Market?

COVID-19 has a demonstrable economic influence on security enterprises all over the world. No industry appears to be immune to the impacts of such an unexpected, shocking, and globally significant occurrence as this one. Many firms, especially those in the security sector, have been impacted by the pandemic. Every firm has had to adapt in order to survive in these difficult times, but what is the future forecast for enterprises in the security industry? The long-term consequences of the epidemic are still being felt, and as businesses plan their resources for the coming year, consumer insights are an excellent source of information to help them do so. As many buildings lay unoccupied, there was a significant demand for video surveillance solutions; however, empty buildings meant budgets focused on cost-cutting, leading many small and medium-sized firms to turn to low-cost DIY solutions. There are plenty of DIY security systems with video functions that can serve as a temporary safety solution for medium-sized organisations where there is some existing access control system, especially if you don't have the funds to put in all the equipment.

What are the current market drivers?

Growing Military Interest In Video Analytics

The military has become more interested in video analytics in recent years. Deep learning technology has allowed video analytics tasks that were previously handled solely by humans to be automated. Video analytics is a type of machine learning algorithm that automatically recognises spatial and temporal events in video data. Unexpected flames, odd human gestures, and any moving objects may all be detected using video analytics technology. Video analytics systems are most commonly used to monitor monitored environments in real time, recognising objects and their attributes, trajectories, and behavioural patterns. Forensic video analytics may be used to gain insights from historical data.

Where are the market opportunities?

Secured Mobile Communication

Video surveillance must be present anywhere on the move for efficient border and perimeter management. Field patrols require a dependable tool that not only allows them to view video footage in real time, but also allows them to send live pictures to operation centres as needed. Tablets and smartphones will be used by the control centre to access live and recorded video pushed by patrols in the field. The control centre may also send ‘spot video' to the field via the system, allowing tactical units to be coordinated and guided. The technologies also allow for the live streaming of high-quality video and the on-the-fly storage of video clips from a mobile camera in a central recording platform as evidence material. Phones and tablets, as well as camera controls and locations, may be geo-located in real time on the operations center's tactical map system and on tablets used by mobile patrols to improve situational awareness and reduce reaction times.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Military Video Analytics and Back-End Systems market are Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Science Applications International Corporation, Hexagon AB, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, Harris Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc, BlueSky Mast Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Sensors Unlimited Inc, SHOTOVER Systems, IntuVision Inc, SRI International, Vinten, PV Labs, AMPEX Data Systems Corporation, IMINT Image Intelligence AB, Senstar Corporation, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

