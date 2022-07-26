APAC Electric 3-Wheeler Industry to 2027 - Featuring Mahindra & Mahindra, Atul Auto and Piaggio Group Among Others

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market by End-use (Passenger & Load), Range (Upto 50 Miles & Above 50 Miles), Battery type (Lead Acid & Lithium ion), Battery Capacity (Below 3kWh, 3-6kWh, Above 6kWh), Motor Power, Payload Capacity - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia Pacific electric 3-wheeler market is estimated to be 272.7 thousand units in 2022 and is projected to grow to 702.1 thousand units by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.



Low operating and maintenance cost to drive the electric 3-wheeler market in Asia Pacific

One of the most important factors driving the Asia Pacific electric 3-wheeler market is the increasing prices of petroleum products. Thus, ICE 3-wheelers are generally expensive to operate. Consumers from emerging countries are already affected by the increasing costs of petrol and diesel. Electric 3-wheelers operating on electricity significantly reduce the operating cost of these vehicles as the use of petrol and diesel is eliminated.

Electric 3-wheelers are eco-friendly battery-operated 3-wheelers with better economy and lower operating cum maintenance costs than ICE 3-wheelers. Manufacturers are working towards developing 3-wheelers that have a higher range than the current models. As electric 3-wheelers have a lower number of moving parts than conventional 3-wheelers, maintenance is not a major concern.

The highest maintenance cost is expected to be the cost of changing the battery, which, however, is not frequent. Electric 3-wheelers provide zero tailpipe emissions and noise-free transportation. The 3-wheelers with a carrying capacity of between three to seven people provide mobility solutions for short trips of up to 10-12 km, for first and last-mile connectivity, and as feeder services to the main haul public transport.

The electrification of 3-wheelers is expected to result in lower operation and maintenance costs as compared to Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, making them economically viable. This is driving the market for electric 3-wheelers in the Asia Pacific region.



Government incentives and subsidies to boost the market of Electric 3-wheeler

Growing concerns over increased pollution by the automotive industry is the prime reason government bodies are promoting electric 3-wheelers over conventional ones. They have recognized the need for promoting energy-efficient vehicles to reduce the increasing pollution.

To attract and encourage people to buy electric 3-wheelers, government bodies of different countries are introducing lucrative schemes and incentives that include formidable discounts, free electricity (initially), and free public charging stations. Apart from this, governments are working with manufacturers to build charging and manufacturing facilities, exempting them from taxation. These factors are expected to drive the future Asia Pacific electric 3-wheeler market.

For instance, in 2020, Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI) issued tax incentives for the country's electric vehicle (EV) industry. Originally only state agencies took on the mantle to move the industry forward through the development of vehicle and charging station prototypes. However, due to the increasing incentives from governments, the industry has become increasingly attractive to the private sector.



New revenue pockets in Asia Pacific region to drive the market

Asia Pacific is a high-growth market for electric 3-wheelers. Several countries in this region have a high penetration of 3-wheelers and have witnessed a surge in demand for low-emission and fuel-efficient commuting alternatives due to stringent emission norms and increasing crude oil prices.

In April 2022, Bajaj Auto announced its plan to commercially launch its first electric 3-wheeler during the second half of 2022. This showcases that the demand for efficient and affordable electric 3-wheelers is expected to grow significantly in the Indian market. OEMs are entering into strategic partnerships to strengthen their bases in the Asia Pacific electric 3-wheeler market.

For instance, in April 2022, Atul Auto Ltd. announced its plan to develop a prototype version of both cargo and passenger electric 3-wheelers with battery swapping solutions. It will employ the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: Swap, which is a swappable battery pack, and a powertrain system from Valeo. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years due to the high adoption of electric 3-wheelers in China and the high potential of the Indian market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market, by Motor Power

4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market, by Battery Type

4.4 Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market, by Range

4.5 Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market, by Battery Capacity

4.6 Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market, by End-Use

4.7 Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market, by Payload Capacity

4.8 Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Low Operating and Maintenance Costs

5.2.1.2 Government Incentives and Subsidies

5.2.1.3 Advancements in Battery Technology Coupled with Reducing Prices

5.2.1.4 Established Market for 3-Wheelers in Urban Transportation

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Charging Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Limited Power Output and Vehicle Range

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Support to Promote Electric 3-Wheeler Sales

5.2.3.2 Stringent Emission Norms and Environmental Regulations

5.2.3.3 New Revenue Pockets in Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Battery Capacity

5.2.4.2 High Initial Investments

5.2.4.3 Lack of Compatibility, Interchangeability, and Standardization

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Gdp Trends and Forecast for Major Asia-Pacific Economies

5.5 Case Studies

5.5.1 Electric 3-Wheeler Logistics Fleet Operation with Captive Plug-In Charging

5.5.2 Electric 3-Wheeler Logistics Fleet Operation with Battery Swapping

5.6 Trends and Disruptions

5.7 Regulatory Overview

5.8 Technology Overview

5.9 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.10 Detailed List of Conferences and Events

5.11 List of Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.12 Ecosystem Analysis

5.13 Supply Chain Analysis

5.13.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.13.2 Component Manufacturers

5.13.3 Oems

5.13.4 End-Users

5.14 Average Selling Price

5.15 Patent Analysis

5.16 Scenario Analysis (2022-2027)

5.17 Trade/Sales Data

5.17.1 India

5.18 3-Wheeler Export Data

5.18.1 India

6 Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market, by Battery Capacity

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Operational Data

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Research Methodology

6.2 Below 3 Kwh

6.2.1 Demand for Affordable Transportation to Drive Segment

6.3 3-6 Kwh

6.3.1 Increasing Demand in Intracity Travel to Drive Segment

6.4 Above 6 Kwh

6.4.1 Adoption of Load Carriers by Logistic Companies to Drive Segment

6.5 Key Primary Insights

7 Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market, by Range

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Operational Data

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Research Methodology

7.2 Up to 50 Miles

7.2.1 Demand for Affordable Electric 3-Wheelers to Drive Segment

7.3 Above 50 Miles

7.3.1 Increasing Battery Energy Density to Drive Segment

7.4 Key Primary Insights

8 Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market, by End-Use

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Operational Data

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Research Methodology

8.2 Passenger Carrier

8.2.1 Need for Lower Emissions and Operational Costs to Drive Segment

8.3 Load Carrier

8.3.1 Growing Adoption by Logistics Companies to Drive Segment

8.4 Key Primary Insights

9 Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market, by Motor Power

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Operational Data

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Research Methodology

9.2 Below 1,000 W

9.2.1 Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Modes of Commuting to Boost Segment

9.3 1,000-1,500 W

9.3.1 Motor Power of 1000-1,500 W More Feasible for Electric 3-Wheeler Applications

9.4 Above 1,500 W

9.4.1 Electric 3-Wheelers with Above 1,500 W Motor Provide Both Distribution and Consumer Delivery Services

9.5 Key Primary Insights

10 Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market, by Battery Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Operational Data

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Research Methodology

10.2 Lead-Acid Battery

10.2.1 High Adoption of Lead-Acid Batteries due to Low Cost to Drive Market

10.3 Lithium-Ion Battery

10.3.1 High Energy Density of Lithium-Ion Batteries Driving Their Demand

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Lower Manufacturing Costs to Drive Market for Other Battery Segments

10.5 Key Primary Insights

11 Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market, by Payload Capacity

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Operational Data

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Research Methodology

11.2 Up to 300 Kg

11.2.1 Rising Demand for Affordable Electric 3-Wheelers Drives Market

11.3 300-500 Kg

11.3.1 Electric 3-Wheelers with 300-500 Kg Payload Capacity Generally Used for Last-Mile Delivery

11.4 Above 500 Kg

11.4.1 Electric 3-Wheelers with Above 500 Kg Payload Capacity Used for Long-Distance Transportation and Logistics

11.5 Key Primary Insights

12 Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market, by Country

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis for Asia-Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market

13.2.1 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

13.2.2 Atul Auto Ltd.

13.2.3 Piaggio Group

13.2.4 Lohia Auto Industries

13.2.5 Kinetic Engineering Limited

13.3 Key Player Strategies

13.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players

13.5 Competitive Scenario

13.5.1 New Product Launches

13.5.2 Deals

13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.6.1 Stars

13.6.2 Emerging Leaders

13.6.3 Pervasive

13.6.4 Participants

13.7 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

13.7.1 Progressive Companies

13.7.2 Responsive Companies

13.7.3 Dynamic Companies

13.7.4 Starting Blocks

13.8 Right to Win, 2018-2022

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

14.1.2 Atul Auto Ltd.

14.1.3 Piaggio Group

14.1.4 Lohia Auto Industries

14.1.5 Kinetic Engineering Limited

14.1.6 Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Co. Ltd.

14.1.7 Skyride Automotive

14.1.8 Shado Group International Pte. Ltd.

14.1.9 Beevatech Limited

14.1.10 Sl Mobility

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Terra Motors Corporation

14.2.2 Changzhou Yufeng Vehicle Co. Ltd.

14.2.3 Xianghe Qiangsheng Electric Tricycle Factory

14.2.4 Jiangsu East Yonsland Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

14.2.5 Electric Vehicles (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

14.2.6 Prozza Hirose Manufacturing Inc.

14.2.7 Bajaj Auto

14.2.8 Gayam Motor Works Private Limited

14.2.9 Bemac Corporation

14.2.10 Speego Vehicles Co. Pvt. Limited

14.2.11 Omega Seiki Private Limited

14.2.12 Ksl Cleantech Limited

14.2.13 Altigreen

14.2.14 Green Shuttle Technology Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.15 Kawaoka Machinery and Electric (Nantong) Co. Ltd.

15 Analyst's Recommendations

16 Appendix

