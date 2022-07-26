Menstrual Cup Market is expected to grow from USD 935.00 million in 2021 to USD 1,453.51 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Menstrual Cup market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Menstrual Cup market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, material, usability, end-users, distribution channel, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

Significant players operating in the global Menstrual Cup market are Blossom Cup., Diva International Inc., Lena Cup LLC, Lunette Menstrual Cup, Fleurcup, INTIMINA, Jaguara s.r.o., Mooncup Ltd, The Flex Company, and YUUKI Company s.r.o., and others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Menstrual Cup market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Lunette Menstrual Cup is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global Menstrual Cup market.

Menstrual Cup is inserted into vagina to catch and collect period fluid for up to 12 hours. Some of the menstrual cups are disposable; however, most of them are reusable. Hence, these products are often cheaper as compared with the tampons and pads due to its reusability. In addition, several women experiences irritation by usage of pads or vaginal dryness with the use of tampons. The use of menstrual cup eliminates such factors.

Personal preference along with societal and cultural influences has mainly contributed to the feminine hygiene practices. Also, the vaginal health and hygiene has become an important concern across developed as well as developing countries. For instance, about 29.2% of women ages 14–49 suffers from vaginal infections in the U.S. Moreover, feminine hygiene has become essential to prevent problems associated with sexual performance, childbirth, and pregnancy. Increasing awareness about aforementioned factors has created demand for menstrual cups that are safer to use and are as effective as other sanitary products.

Scope of Menstrual Cup Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Type, material, usability, end-users, distribution channel, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Blossom Cup., Diva International Inc., Lena Cup LLC, Lunette Menstrual Cup, Fleurcup, INTIMINA, Jaguara s.r.o., Mooncup Ltd, The Flex Company, and YUUKI Company s.r.o.

Segmentation Analysis

Rubber segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The material segment includes silicone, thermoplastic isomer, rubber, and latex. Rubber segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by upsurge in demand for natural, gum-rubber based menstrual cups that reduces exposure to toxic chemicals and lowers risk of Toxic Shock Syndrome. In addition, this material does not leak chemicals into bloodstream. On the other hand, the market players are manufacturing menstrual cups in line with strict government regulation. This has further created growth opportunities for this segment. For instance, GENIAL DAY menstrual cup is made of medical-grade thermoplastic rubbers or thermoplastic elastomers (TPE). This elastomer is manufactured in Europe in-line with the strict guidelines imposed in Europe on medical devices.

Disposable segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The usability segment includes reusable and disposable. Disposable segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cost of disposable menstrual cups is comparatively lower than reusable discs. In addition, a number of women prefer disposable menstrual cups due to its convenience and travel-friendliness. Also, it avoids requirement of cleaning and rinsing to change the menstrual cups. Such factors have mainly contributed to the rising usage of disposable menstrual cups.

Online pharmacies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, and others. Online pharmacies segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Online pharmacies have witnessed significant increase in consumer preference during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, wide access to online services and increasing number of internet users has further created lucrative growth opportunities for this segment.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Menstrual Cup include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region has registered highest value for the year 2021. Growth of the market in this region is mainly driven by increasing women population along with the demand for environmental friendly feminine hygiene products. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Supportive government initiatives and increased population in the region has mainly driven growth of the menstrual cup market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany Menstrual Cup market size was valued at USD 112.20 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 171.54 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany is the largest economy in Europe. In addition, this country is largest market for healthcare and life sciences products. This factor has mainly driven growth of the Germany menstrual cup market. In addition, the country is seeing huge demand for eco-friendly menstrual products.

Furthemore, according to the World Bank collection of development indicators, female in Germany accounted for 47.13 % in 2021 of total labor force in the country. The huge working womens in the country is creating demand for menstrual cups.

China

China Menstrual Cup market size was valued at USD 187.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 281.58 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2029. In the Over the past few years, China has witnessed considerable growth in domestic Healthcare & Life Sciences (HLS) sector. In addition, there is a huge investment, innovation acceleration, and business expansion in this sector. For instance, according to the various studies, in 2020, life science funds in China estimated to raise about USD 42 billion, representing a fourfold increase in the past five years.

Furthemore, the female population in this country is accounted for 48.71% compared to 51.29% male population. Therefeore, huge female population in the country is one of the major factors contributing to the market growth.



India

India Menstrual Cup market size was valued at USD 56.10 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 88.27 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2029. Significant growth if life sciences sector, increasing female population, and government initiatives supporting the use of mentrual cups is driving growth of the market in this country.

In addition, rising demand for reusable eco-friendly menstrual hygiene cups to reduce environmental impact of menstrual products has further created growth opportunties for the market. Moreover, in July 2022, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India introduced a scheme to promote menstrual hygiene amongst adolescent girls (age group of 10-19 years) in rural areas. Such schemes are also opportunietics for growth of the market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, and, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in healthcare and life sciences sector has seen upsurge in their revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences towards seeking healthcare services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in healthcare spending across the developing as well as developed countries.

Furthermore, the pandemic has caused upsurge in online sales of menstrual cups. Also, this situation caused increased demand for menstrual health and hygiene. Hence, Menstrual Cup market had seen considerable growth during the pandemic.

