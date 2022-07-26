Can B Corp. Inks Manufacturing & Distribution Agreement for Superfood Products with Forever Brands and Brooke Burke via BB Body, Inc.

Initial 3-Year Worldwide Agreement

HICKSVILLE, NY, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company specializing in developing, producing, and selling hemp-derived cannabinoid products and other wellness products and programs, is pleased to announce the signing of a Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement with Forever Brands to produce a line of nutritional Superfoods drink mix for Brooke Burke and her company, BB Body, Inc.

The initial 3-year worldwide agreement covers the sale, manufacturing and distribution of the Superfood and related nutritional products. Can B subsidiaries Imbibe Wellness Solutions is the exclusive direct to consumer seller of the products and Pure Health Products is a manufacturer and distributor of the products. The products will be marketed under the Longevity by Brooke Burke trademarks and brand. The partnership includes a powdered drink superfood mix, all-natural metabolic energy drink and other products that may be mutually agreed from time to time.

Brooke Burke, an American television personality, fitness personality, author, actress and businessperson, will market, endorse, and promote the products as a monthly online subscription model under her company BB Body, Inc..

The anticipated launch date is late third quarter 2022.

About Can B Corp.

Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) is a health & wellness company providing the highest quality hemp derived cannabinoid products, including under its own brands of Canbiola, Seven Chakras, NuWellness, Pure Leaf Oil and Duramed. Can B utilizes multi-channel distribution to reach consumers, including medical facilities, doctor offices, retailers, online and direct. Can B Corp. operates R&D and production facilities in Lacey, WA, and Florida. To learn more about Can B Corp. and our comprehensive line of high quality products, please visit: Canbiola.com and www.CanBCorp.com, follow Can B Corp on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 1,000+ retail outlets that carry Can B Corp. products.

