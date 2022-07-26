One Identity Appoints Mark Logan as Company’s First-Ever Chief Executive Officer

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a leader in unified identity security, today announced that Mark Logan has been appointed as the first-ever Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of One Identity.

Logan, a proven leader with nearly two decades of C-suite experience at companies such as Emptoris (now part of IBM) and Attunity (now part of Qlik), comes to One Identity from LogRhythm where he served as both CEO and board member. As the President at Attunity, he played a critical role in increasing the company’s stock value over 200% and its enterprise value over 330% when it was sold to Thoma Bravo. Logan’s vision and customer-first approach will enable One Identity’s continued momentum in capitalizing on the market demand for holistic identity security solutions.

“One Identity is uniquely positioned to help companies address the rapid proliferation of identity-based threats targeting their business,” said Mark Logan, CEO of One Identity. “There’s a tremendous opportunity for One Identity to be nimble and move quickly to continue accelerating our growth in the identity security market. I’m looking forward to working with the leadership team on continuing to win market share as the leading unified identity security provider.”

“Logan’s deep experience growing enterprise software companies makes him the perfect fit to lead One Identity, the world’s top identity security provider,” said Patrick Nichols, CEO of Quest Software. “One Identity is leading the market as the only company to offer a true unified identity security platform, and I have full confidence that Mark’s expertise will help the company continue to capitalize on its market leadership.”

One Identity acquired OneLogin in October of 2021, bringing together the four core elements of identity security — IGA, PAM, AM and Active Directory Management and Security (ADMS) to help customers address the identity security challenge holistically. Using this unified security approach, businesses can streamline the correlation of identities and accounts, remove friction across formerly distinct technologies and simplify automation and orchestration. This unique, unified approach also means more visibility and the ability to verify everything before granting access.

The news of Logan becoming the company’s first-ever CEO will provide additional focus as the business begins making additional investments to fortify its position as a standalone organization. It also comes on the heels of One Identity being positioned by Gartner as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management for the fifth consecutive year. To learn more about One Identity, visit here .