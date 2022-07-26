Provident Financial Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Net Income of $2.46 Million in the June 2022 Quarter



Net Income of $9.09 Million for Fiscal 2022

Net Interest Margin Expands 32 Basis Points in Comparison

to the Prior Sequential Quarter

Loans Held for Investment Increase 11% from June 30, 2021 to $940.0 Million

Total Deposits Increase 2% from June 30, 2021 to $955.5 Million

Improved Asset Quality with a $411,000 Recovery from the Allowance for Loan Losses

Non-Interest Expenses Remain Well-Controlled

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced fourth quarter and full year earnings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $2.46 million, or $0.34 per diluted share (on 7.32 million average diluted shares outstanding), down 26 percent from net income of $3.34 million, or $0.44 per diluted share (on 7.59 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. Compared to the same quarter last year, the decrease in earnings was primarily attributable to lower salaries and employee benefits expenses due to the $2.44 million credit from the Employee Retention Tax Credit (“ERTC”) in the fourth quarter last year (not replicated this quarter) and the $356,000 lower recovery from the allowance for loan losses, partly offset by the $1.13 million net interest income increase.

“I am pleased with our financial results for the June 2022 quarter and encouraged that our fundamentals continue to improve. For example, the net interest margin expanded by 32 basis points from the prior sequential quarter, we achieved a second consecutive quarter of compelling loan portfolio growth, and operating expenses are well-controlled,” said Craig G. Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “And while much has recently been written about a potential economic downturn, I am confident that our credit quality and strong capital position provides a robust financial foundation to weather the challenges that may arise,” said Mr. Blunden.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was 0.83 percent, down from 1.12 percent for the same period of fiscal 2021; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was 7.72 percent, down from 10.65 percent for the comparable period of fiscal 2021.

On a sequential quarter basis, the $2.46 million net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 reflects a 45 percent increase from $1.70 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was primarily attributable to a $968,000 increase in net interest income and a $450,000 decrease in non-interest expenses, partly offset by a $234,000 decrease in the recovery from the allowance for loan losses. The decrease in non-interest expenses was primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits, premises and equipment and other operating expenses. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $0.34 per share, up 48 percent from the $0.23 per share during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Return on average assets was 0.83 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, up from 0.57 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was 7.72 percent, up from 5.33 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, net income increased $1.53 million, or 20 percent, to $9.09 million from $7.56 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021; and diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 increased 22 percent to $1.22 per share (on 7.45 million average diluted shares outstanding) from $1.00 per share (on 7.54 million average diluted shares outstanding) for the last fiscal year. Compared to the last fiscal year, the increase in earnings was primarily attributable to a $1.75 million increase in the recovery from the allowance for loan losses and a $956,000 increase in net interest income.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, net interest income increased $1.13 million or 15 percent to $8.51 million from $7.38 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a higher net interest margin primarily due to a shift in the composition of interest-earning assets towards higher yielding loans held for investment and an increase in the average yield on interest-earning deposits reflecting recent increases in the targeted federal funds rate. The net interest margin during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased by 39 basis points to 2.93 percent from 2.54 percent in the same quarter last year. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 31 basis points to 3.18 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from 2.87 percent in the same quarter last year while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 10 basis points to 0.27 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from 0.37 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-earning assets was virtually unchanged at $1.16 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to the same quarter last year. The increase in the average balance of loans held for investment was mainly offset by decreases in the average balance of lower yielding investment securities and interest-earning deposits.

Interest income on loans receivable increased by $750,000, or 10 percent, to $8.49 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from $7.74 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase was due to a higher average balance and, to a lesser extent, a higher average yield. The average balance of loans receivable increased by $67.6 million, or eight percent, to $916.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from $848.6 million in the same quarter last year. Total loans originated and purchased for investment in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $85.9 million, down eight percent from $93.3 million in the same quarter last year. Loan principal payments received in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $41.3 million, down 48 percent from $79.9 million in the same quarter last year. The average yield on loans receivable increased by five basis points to 3.70 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from an average yield of 3.65 percent in the same quarter last year. Net deferred loan cost amortization in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased 75 percent to $191,000 from $752,000 in the same quarter last year. The decrease in the net deferred loan cost amortization was due primarily to lower total loan principal payments ($41.3 million vs. $79.9 million) and, to a lesser extent, a $94,000 deferred loan fee recovery from a legacy restructured loan that was paid off in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (not incurred in the same quarter last year).

Interest income from investment securities increased $69,000, or 15 percent, to $540,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from $471,000 for the same quarter of fiscal 2021. This increase was attributable to a higher average yield, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average yield on investment securities increased 31 basis points to 1.11 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from 0.80 percent for the same quarter last year. The increase in the average investment securities yield was primarily attributable to the upward repricing of adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities and a lower premium amortization during the current quarter in comparison to the same quarter last year ($270,000 vs. $535,000), attributable to a lower total principal repayment ($10.5 million vs. $15.8 million). The average balance of investment securities decreased by $41.7 million, or 18 percent, to $194.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from $236.2 million in the same quarter last year.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Federal Home Loan Bank – San Francisco (“FHLB”) distributed a $121,000 cash dividend to the Bank on its FHLB stock, up $3,000 or three percent from $118,000 in the same quarter last year. The average balance of FHLB – San Francisco stock in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased $97,000, or one percent, to $8.2 million from $8.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021 and the average yield increased to 5.89 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from 5.81 percent in the same quarter last year.

Interest income from interest-earning deposits, primarily cash deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, was $69,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, up 263 percent from $19,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase was due to a higher average yield, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was 0.68 percent, up 57 basis points from 0.11 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of the Company’s interest-earning deposits decreased $29.5 million, or 42 percent, to $40.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from $69.9 million in the same quarter last year primarily due to the utilization of these excess funds for loan portfolio growth.

Interest expense on deposits for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $255,000 as compared to $346,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of $91,000, or 26 percent. The decrease in interest expense on deposits was attributable to a lower average cost of deposits, partly offset by a higher average balance. The average cost of deposits improved, decreasing by four basis points to 0.11 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from 0.15 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of deposits increased $29.6 million, or three percent, to $968.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from $939.0 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to increases in transaction accounts, partly offset by a managed run-off of higher cost time deposits.

Transaction account balances or “core deposits” increased $36.9 million, or five percent, to $834.4 million at June 30, 2022 from $797.5 million at June 30, 2021, while time deposits decreased $19.3 million, or 14 percent, to $121.1 million at June 30, 2022 from $140.4 million at June 30, 2021.

Interest expense on borrowings, consisting of FHLB – San Francisco advances, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased $165,000, or 27 percent, to $454,000 from $619,000 for the same period last year. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings was the result of a lower average balance, partly offset by a slightly higher average cost. The average balance of borrowings decreased $30.3 million, or 27 percent, to $80.5 million while the average cost of borrowings increased two basis points to 2.26 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to an average balance of $110.8 million with an average cost of 2.24 percent in the same quarter last year. The decrease in the average balance and the increase in the average cost of borrowings were primarily due to prepayments and maturities of borrowings with a lower average cost than our remaining borrowings.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company recorded a recovery from the allowance for loan losses of $411,000, as compared to the $767,000 recovery recorded during the same period last year and the $645,000 recovery from the allowance for loan losses recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 (sequential quarter). The recoveries from the allowance for loan losses primarily reflects improved credit quality and improving general economic conditions, partly offset by increases in loans held for investment during the respective periods.

Non-performing assets, comprised solely of non-performing loans with underlying collateral located in California, decreased $7.2 million or 84 percent to $1.4 million, or 0.12 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2022, compared to $8.6 million, or 0.73 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2021. The non-performing loans at June 30, 2022 are comprised of seven single-family loans, while the non-performing loans at June 30, 2021 were comprised of 27 single-family loans and one multi-family loan. At both June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, there was no real estate owned.

Net loan recoveries for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were $6,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable, as compared to net loan recoveries of $8,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and net loan recoveries of $6,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (sequential quarter).

Classified assets, comprised solely of loans, were $1.6 million at June 30, 2022 which consist of $224,000 of loans in the special mention category and $1.4 million of loans in the substandard category; while classified assets at June 30, 2021 were $10.4 million, consisting of $1.8 million of loans in the special mention category and $8.6 million of loans in the substandard category.

The allowance for loan losses was $5.6 million or 0.59 percent of gross loans held for investment at June 30, 2022, down from the $7.6 million or 0.88 percent of gross loans held for investment at June 30, 2021. Management believes that, based on currently available information, the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb potential losses inherent in loans held for investment at June 30, 2022 under the incurred loss methodology.

Non-interest income decreased by $76,000, or six percent, to $1.17 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from $1.24 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a $101,000 decrease in loan servicing and other fees. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income increased $51,000, or five percent, primarily as a result of an increase in card and processing fees, partly offset by a decrease in loan servicing and other fees.

Non-interest expenses increased by $1.53 million or 31 percent to $6.45 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from $4.92 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in the non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was primarily due to the $2.44 million credit from the ERTC in the fourth quarter last year (not replicated this quarter), partly offset by the retirement benefits expense recovery ($198,000 expense recovery in comparison to a $115,000 expense accrual) and a $136,000 refund from a vendor on previously paid network services invoices that were overstated when billed. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expenses decreased by $450,000 or seven percent to $6.45 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 from $6.90 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was 67 percent, up from 57 percent in the same quarter last year but improved from 80 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 (sequential quarter).

The Company’s provision for income taxes was $1.17 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, up four percent from $1.12 million in the same quarter last year primarily due to an increase in the effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 to 32.2 percent from 25.2 percent in the same quarter last year. The lower than normal effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of last year was primarily attributable to the recognition of tax benefits resulting from the exercise of stock options and the non-taxable treatment of the ERTC for state tax purposes.

The Company repurchased 35,488 shares of its common stock with an average cost of $15.90 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 pursuant to its April 2020 stock repurchase plan that expired on April 27, 2022. For fiscal 2022, there were 257,285 shares of PROV common stock purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share. The Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase plan on April 28, 2022 which authorized 364,259 shares for repurchase, all of which remain available for purchase at June 30, 2022.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, generally, resulting from the ongoing novel coronavirus of 2019 (“COVID-19”) and any governmental or societal responses thereto; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) - which are available on our website at www.myprovident.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2023 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock price performance.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share Information)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,414 $ 60,121 $ 85,680 $ 88,249 $ 70,270 Investment securities – held to maturity, at cost 185,745 195,579 205,065 205,821 223,306 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value 2,676 2,944 3,118 3,316 3,587 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,564; $5,969; $6,608; $7,413 and $7,587, respectively; includes $1,396; $1,470; $1,555; $1,577 and $1,874 at fair value, respectively 939,992 893,563 852,006 859,035 850,960 Accrued interest receivable 2,966 2,850 2,862 2,909 2,999 FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,239 8,155 8,155 8,155 8,155 Premises and equipment, net 8,826 8,957 8,942 9,014 9,377 Prepaid expenses and other assets 15,180 15,665 16,577 15,782 14,942 Total assets $ 1,187,038 $ 1,187,834 $ 1,182,405 $ 1,192,281 $ 1,183,596 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Non interest-bearing deposits $ 125,089 $ 117,097 $ 112,022 $ 120,883 $ 123,179 Interest-bearing deposits 830,415 846,403 844,326 835,859 814,794 Total deposits 955,504 963,500 956,348 956,742 937,973 Borrowings 85,000 80,000 80,000 90,000 100,983 Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities 17,884 16,717 18,123 17,304 17,360 Total liabilities 1,058,388 1,060,217 1,054,471 1,064,046 1,056,316 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding) — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615 and 18,229,615 shares issued respectively; 7,285,184; 7,320,672; 7,389,943; 7,491,705 and 7,541,469 shares outstanding, respectively) 183 183 183 183 183 Additional paid-in capital 98,826 98,617 98,404 98,179 97,978 Retained earnings 202,680 201,237 200,569 199,344 197,733 Treasury stock at cost (10,944,431; 10,908,943; 10,839,672; 10,737,910 and 10,688,146 shares, respectively) (173,041 ) (172,459 ) (171,280 ) (169,537 ) (168,686 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 2 39 58 66 72 Total stockholders’ equity 128,650 127,617 127,934 128,235 127,280 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,187,038 $ 1,187,834 $ 1,182,405 $ 1,192,281 $ 1,183,596

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share)

Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 8,485 $ 7,735 $ 32,161 $ 32,856 Investment securities 540 471 1,906 1,849 FHLB – San Francisco stock 121 118 489 418 Interest-earning deposits 69 19 174 78 Total interest income 9,215 8,343 34,730 35,201 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 51 48 220 268 Savings deposits 44 38 172 208 Time deposits 160 260 752 1,269 Borrowings 454 619 1,991 2,817 Total interest expense 709 965 3,135 4,562 Net interest income 8,506 7,378 31,595 30,639 Recovery from the allowance for loan losses (411 ) (767 ) (2,462 ) (708 ) Net interest income, after recovery from the allowance for loan losses 8,917 8,145 34,057 31,347 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 189 290 1,056 1,170 Deposit account fees 336 290 1,302 1,247 Card and processing fees 457 507 1,639 1,605 Other 183 154 719 551 Total non-interest income 1,165 1,241 4,716 4,573 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,055 2,172 15,833 15,157 Premises and occupancy 690 869 3,189 3,500 Equipment 350 293 1,282 1,153 Professional expenses 311 378 1,419 1,561 Sales and marketing expenses 165 210 642 680 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 134 123 543 552 Other 744 878 3,007 3,130 Total non-interest expense 6,449 4,923 25,915 25,733 Income before income taxes 3,633 4,463 12,858 10,187 Provision for income taxes 1,170 1,124 3,765 2,626 Net income $ 2,463 $ 3,339 $ 9,093 $ 7,561 Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.44 $ 1.23 $ 1.01 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.44 $ 1.22 $ 1.00 Cash dividend per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.56 $ 0.56

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters

(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Share Information)

Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 8,485 $ 7,581 $ 7,920 $ 8,175 $ 7,735 Investment securities 540 515 433 418 471 FHLB – San Francisco stock 121 123 123 122 118 Interest-earning deposits 69 39 35 31 19 Total interest income 9,215 8,258 8,511 8,746 8,343 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 51 54 58 57 48 Savings deposits 44 42 45 41 38 Time deposits 160 178 199 215 260 Borrowings 454 446 546 545 619 Total interest expense 709 720 848 858 965 Net interest income 8,506 7,538 7,663 7,888 7,378 Recovery from the allowance for loan losses (411 ) (645 ) (1,067 ) (339 ) (767 ) Net interest income, after recovery from the allowance for loan losses 8,917 8,183 8,730 8,227 8,145 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 189 237 444 186 290 Deposit account fees 336 329 325 312 290 Card and processing fees 457 378 399 405 507 Other 183 170 200 166 154 Total non-interest income 1,165 1,114 1,368 1,069 1,241 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,055 4,203 4,455 3,120 2,172 Premises and occupancy 690 836 758 905 869 Equipment 350 330 314 288 293 Professional expenses 311 299 348 461 378 Sales and marketing expenses 165 186 149 142 210 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 134 136 136 137 123 Other 744 909 739 615 878 Total non-interest expense 6,449 6,899 6,899 5,668 4,923 Income before income taxes 3,633 2,398 3,199 3,628 4,463 Provision for income taxes 1,170 699 935 961 1,124 Net income $ 2,463 $ 1,699 $ 2,264 $ 2,667 $ 3,339 Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.44 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)

Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.83 % 1.12 % 0.76 % 0.64 % Return on average stockholders' equity 7.72 % 10.65 % 7.14 % 6.05 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.84 % 10.75 % 10.84 % 10.75 % Net interest spread 2.91 % 2.50 % 2.69 % 2.62 % Net interest margin 2.93 % 2.54 % 2.72 % 2.66 % Efficiency ratio 66.68 % 57.12 % 71.37 % 73.08 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.51 % 110.77 % 110.67 % 110.78 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.44 $ 1.23 $ 1.01 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.44 $ 1.22 $ 1.00 Book value per share $ 17.66 $ 16.88 $ 17.66 $ 16.88 Shares used for basic EPS computation 7,291,046 7,518,542 7,404,089 7,464,814 Shares used for diluted EPS computation 7,323,138 7,590,312 7,449,004 7,538,409 Total shares issued and outstanding 7,285,184 7,541,469 7,285,184 7,541,469 LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage Loans: Single-family $ 62,908 $ 51,574 $ 198,026 $ 126,145 Multi-family 16,013 36,987 87,738 96,474 Commercial real estate 6,971 1,128 18,187 3,818 Construction — 3,598 2,228 5,426 Total loans originated and purchased for investment $ 85,892 $ 93,287 $ 306,179 $ 231,863

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)

Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.83 % 0.57 % 0.76 % 0.89 % 1.12 % Return on average stockholders' equity 7.72 % 5.33 % 7.11 % 8.39 % 10.65 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.84 % 10.74 % 10.82 % 10.76 % 10.75 % Net interest spread 2.91 % 2.58 % 2.61 % 2.69 % 2.50 % Net interest margin 2.93 % 2.61 % 2.64 % 2.71 % 2.54 % Efficiency ratio 66.68 % 79.74 % 76.39 % 63.28 % 57.12 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.51 % 110.79 % 110.65 % 110.76 % 110.77 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.44 Book value per share $ 17.66 $ 17.43 $ 17.31 $ 17.12 $ 16.88 Average shares used for basic EPS 7,291,046 7,357,989 7,435,218 7,529,870 7,518,542 Average shares used for diluted EPS 7,323,138 7,412,516 7,482,812 7,575,320 7,590,312 Total shares issued and outstanding 7,285,184 7,320,672 7,389,943 7,491,705 7,541,469 LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 62,908 $ 54,978 $ 45,720 $ 34,420 $ 51,574 Multi-family 16,013 31,487 14,920 25,318 36,987 Commercial real estate 6,971 7,011 3,005 1,200 1,128 Construction — 544 1,684 — 3,598 Total loans originated and purchased for investment $ 85,892 $ 94,020 $ 65,329 $ 60,938 $ 93,287

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

As of As of As of As of As of 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DELINQUENT LOANS: Recourse reserve for loans sold $ 160 $ 160 $ 160 $ 200 $ 200 Allowance for loan losses $ 5,564 $ 5,969 $ 6,608 $ 7,413 $ 7,587 Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net 0.15 % 0.22 % 0.33 % 0.77 % 1.02 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.55 % 0.73 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans held for investment 0.59 % 0.66 % 0.77 % 0.86 % 0.88 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized) — % — % (0.12 )% (0.08 )% — % Non-performing loans $ 1,423 $ 1,996 $ 2,802 $ 6,616 $ 8,646 Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 3 $ 2 $ 3 $ 20 $ —





Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 Recourse provision (recovery) for loans sold $ — $ — $ (40 ) $ — $ (15 ) (Recovery) provision for loan losses $ (411 ) $ (645 ) $ (1,067 ) $ (339 ) $ (767 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (6 ) $ (6 ) $ (262 ) $ (165 ) $ (8 )





As of As of As of As of As of 06/30/2022 03/31/2022 12/31/2021 09/30/2021 06/30/2021 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK): Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.47 % 10.27 % 10.02 % 9.81 % 10.19 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 19.58 % 19.32 % 19.69 % 18.90 % 18.58 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 19.58 % 19.32 % 19.69 % 18.90 % 18.58 % Total risk-based capital ratio 20.47 % 20.29 % 20.79 % 20.12 % 19.76 %





As of June 30, 2022 2021 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) INVESTMENT SECURITIES: Held to maturity: Certificates of deposit $ 400 0.73 % $ 1,000 0.28 % U.S. SBA securities 940 0.85 1,858 0.60 U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 180,492 1.36 220,448 1.22 U.S. government sponsored enterprise CMO 3,913 2.23 — — Total investment securities held to maturity $ 185,745 1.37 % $ 223,306 1.21 % Available for sale (at fair value): U.S. government agency MBS $ 1,698 1.90 % $ 2,222 2.32 % U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 865 2.67 1,211 2.32 Private issue CMO 113 3.02 154 2.52 Total investment securities available for sale $ 2,676 2.20 % $ 3,587 2.33 % Total investment securities $ 188,421 1.39 % $ 226,893 1.23 %





(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

As of June 30, 2022 2021 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT: Single-family (1 to 4 units) $ 378,234 3.34 % $ 268,272 3.42 % Multi-family (5 or more units) 464,676 4.05 484,408 4.09 Commercial real estate 90,429 4.61 95,279 4.68 Construction 3,216 3.62 3,040 5.84 Other mortgage 123 5.25 139 5.25 Commercial business 1,206 6.66 849 6.39 Consumer 86 15.00 95 15.00 Total loans held for investment 937,970 3.82 % 852,082 3.96 % Advance payments of escrows 47 157 Deferred loan costs, net 7,539 6,308 Allowance for loan losses (5,564 ) (7,587 ) Total loans held for investment, net $ 939,992 $ 850,960 Purchased loans serviced by others included above $ 11,394 3.50 % $ 13,556 3.53 %





(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





As of June 30, 2022 2021 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) DEPOSITS: Checking accounts – non interest-bearing $ 125,089 — % $ 123,179 — % Checking accounts – interest-bearing 335,788 0.04 327,388 0.04 Savings accounts 333,581 0.05 307,299 0.05 Money market accounts 39,897 0.17 39,670 0.15 Time deposits 121,149 0.52 140,437 0.71 Total deposits $ 955,504 0.11 % $ 937,973 0.15 % BORROWINGS: Overnight $ 5,000 1.66 % $ — — % Three months or less 20,000 1.75 10,983 1.88 Over three to six months — — — — Over six months to one year 10,000 2.25 10,000 2.20 Over one year to two years 30,000 2.25 30,000 1.92 Over two years to three years 20,000 2.70 30,000 2.25 Over three years to four years — — 20,000 2.70 Over four years to five years — — — — Over five years — — — — Total borrowings $ 85,000 2.20 % $ 100,983 2.19 %





(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net $ 916,241 3.70 % $ 848,587 3.65 % Investment securities 194,524 1.11 236,236 0.80 FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,222 5.89 8,125 5.81 Interest-earning deposits 40,385 0.68 69,881 0.11 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,159,372 3.18 % $ 1,162,829 2.87 % Total assets $ 1,192,583 $ 1,193,534 Deposits $ 968,554 0.11 % $ 938,990 0.15 % Borrowings 80,549 2.26 110,769 2.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,049,103 0.27 % $ 1,049,759 0.37 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 127,561 $ 125,408





(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net $ 870,328 3.70 % $ 863,507 3.80 % Investment securities 206,876 0.92 205,628 0.90 FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,172 5.98 8,008 5.22 Interest-earning deposits 74,897 0.23 74,952 0.10 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,160,273 2.99 % $ 1,152,095 3.06 % Total assets $ 1,193,060 $ 1,183,011 Deposits $ 961,497 0.12 % $ 914,351 0.19 % Borrowings 86,883 2.29 125,589 2.24 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,048,380 0.30 % $ 1,039,940 0.44 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 127,408 $ 124,913





(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

ASSET QUALITY:

As of As of As of As of As of 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 Loans on non-accrual status (excluding restructured loans): Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 701 $ 716 $ 745 $ 739 $ 882 Multi-family — 306 1,077 775 781 Total 701 1,022 1,822 1,514 1,663 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: — — — — — Total — — — — — Restructured loans on non-accrual status: Mortgage loans: Single-family 722 974 980 5,102 6,983 Total 722 974 980 5,102 6,983 Total non-performing loans (1) 1,423 1,996 2,802 6,616 8,646 Real estate owned, net — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 1,423 $ 1,996 $ 2,802 $ 6,616 $ 8,646



