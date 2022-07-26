BLUE WATER PETROLEUM CORP ACQUIRES 160 ACRE FACILITY IN LITTLE SMOKY, ALBERTA, CANADA

CHEYENNE, WY, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Petroleum Corp (OTC PINK: BWPC), announces that it has acquired 160 contiguous acres in Little Smoky, Alberta, Canada. The property is currently being used as a testbed and eventually will become a full-service facility for Blue Water. The facility processes oilfield wastewater using its licensed technology, into water that can be released into the environment and used for farming purposes; all in compliance with the Alberta Energy Regulator’s guidelines.

Blue Water has partnered with Hawkridge Water Solutions Inc. (HWS) and as of July 25th 2022, has exclusively licensed HWS’s wastewater and cavitation system and will be constructing a commercially operational facility on the Little Smoky, Alberta property.

In these initial stages of the test, Blue Water receives deliveries of wastewater at the Little Smoky processing facility and is paid $8.00 CAD for each cubic meter it receives from its partner, Base Element Energy for the length of this pilot. The intent is to prove concept, scalability, and financial viability. Once the pilot is completed a Provisional Patent will be filed in North America.

The raw produced water will be stored and measured according to all Alberta Energy Regulator guidelines on the Property location.

The wastewater goes through three purification processes:

Firstly the gels, polymers are removed using the acid/base solution that is required to separate out the honeycomb structures. From that solution any hydrocarbons are released that can be recaptured.

Secondly, water with no gels that could foul the membranes in a Reverse Osmosis process take the dissolved solids (mostly salts and chlorides) from the water. The backwash water is diluted with a Fresh Water tank and reintroduced back with the first process.

Thirdly, the water goes through a smaller cavitation system and through mixing valves. We introduce outside air fed from an air compressor system at 150 psi, before flowing through the mixing valves in the cavitation chamber. This air oxygenates the water because of cavitation the water molecules are very small and accept the air structure as they are naturally attracted. Now water can be flowed to our test vegetation area with continuous testing prior to being released for local wildlife and grazing cattle.

Our business strategy is to provide customized systems that are built to the customer’s specifications and can process 2500 m3 (1.74 m3 a minute) per unit in a 24 hour period. Systems of this capacity retail for approximately $2,000,000 CAD.

About Blue Water:

Blue Water Petroleum Corp, (BWPC) is an upstream oil and gas investor and an environmental technology provider, with a proven executive and operations team who provides an attractive risk adjusted return for our shareholders and strategic partners.



Our team and subsequent capital allocations are 1) dedicated to acquiring high quality income producing predictable long-life oil and gas assets with a high percentage of proved developed producing reserves and 2) the implementation of environmental solutions for the oil and gas sector.

We are focused on partnership and investment opportunities in Canada and the United States.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include but are not limited to: inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Blue Water Petroleum Corp., please refer to the Company's recent financial reports, which are available at www.otcmarkets.com The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

