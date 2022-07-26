The industrial evaporators market is projected to grow from USD 18.7 billion in 2022 to USD 23.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Evaporators Market by Construction Type, End-use Industry, Functionality & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310403/?utm_source=GNW





By construction type, the plate evaporators segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of industrial evaporators market during 2022 to 2027

Based on construction type, the plate evaporators is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.The plate evaporators are easy to clean and meet high hygiene requirements that makes it ideal for dairy, brewery, and food-processing application.



Plate evaporators has various advantages compared to shell & tube evaporators. The demand of many end-use industries is shifting to plate evaporators.



The mechanical vapor recompression segment in functionality is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on functionality, the mechanical vapor recompression is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Mechanical vapor recompression evaporators are ideal to be used in area where steam cost is high.



These are energy efficient evaporators are can be used for heat sensitive materials.



By end-use industry, the food & beverage segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of industrial evaporators market during 2022 to 2027

Based on end-use industry, the food & beverage is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.Food & beverage industry is one of the fastest growing industry and uses evaporators in various food & beverage processing.



Ineffective evaporation during processing can cause increased viscosity and product instability, making drying more complex or potentially causing damage to the end product.



The industrial evaporators in Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the industrial evaporators market from 2022 to 2027.Asia Pacific is one of the key market for industrial evaporators.



The region has high demand for the industrial evaporatots due to rising demand from various end use industries.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 10%, Directors – 70%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 25%, North America – 20%, Europe – 45%, South America-5%, and Middle East & Africa- 5%



The industrial evaporators report is dominated by players, such as Veolia Water Technologies (France), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), SPX Flow Inc. (US), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France), GEA Group AG (Germany), De Dietrich Process Systems (France), Coilmaster Corporation (US), Colmac Coil Manufacturing, Inc. (US), Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada), Belmar Technologies Ltd. (England), Sasakura Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan), Praj Industries Ltd. (India), SMI Evaporative Solutions (US), Alfa Laval (Sweden), RELCO LLC (US), and Hebei Leheng Energy Saving Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the industrial evaporators market based on construction type, functionality, end-use industry and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as agreements, acquisitions, contracts and partnerships, undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the industrial evaporators market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

