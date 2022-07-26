Global Logistics Automation Market to 2027 - Featuring 6 River Systems, BEUMER and E&K Automation Among Others

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Logistics Automation Market, By Component (Software, Hardware-integrated Systems-integrated Systems, Services), By Function (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management), By Vertical, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global logistics automation market is expected to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The adoption of industry 4.0 technologies and the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry are driving the growth of the global logistics automation market.

Also, the improved efficiency and workforce safety and advancements in robotics technology are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.



The global logistics automation market is segmented into component, function, vertical, region, and company. Based on regional analysis, the European region is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to the ongoing industrial revolution.

The logistics automation market's growth is driven by high-end expenditures made by key companies to upgrade current technology such as automation, machine learning, and the internet of things to maximize performance. Also, the expansion of the manufacturing sector and the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry are further expected to fuel the market growth.



The major players operating in the global logistics automation market are 6 River Systems, LLC, BEUMER Group, E&K Automation Limited, ABB Ltd., Dematic Global, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, SBS Toshiba Logistics, TGW Logistics Group, Zebra Technologies, Honeywell Intelligrated, among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global logistics automation market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global logistics automation market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global logistics automation market based on component, function, vertical, region, and company

To identify dominant region or segment in the global logistics automation market

To identify drivers and challenges for global logistics automation market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global logistics automation

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global logistics automation

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global logistics automation market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Logistics Automation Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Logistics Automation Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Software, Hardware-Integrated Systems, Services)

6.2.2. By Function (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management)

6.2.3. By Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Retail and eCommerce, 3PL, Aerospace and Defense, Oil, Gas, and Energy, Chemicals, Others (paper and printing, and textiles and clothing)

6.2.4. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Logistics Automation Market Outlook



8. Europe Logistics Automation Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market Outlook



10. South America Logistics Automation Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Logistics Automation Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)

14.2.1. 6 River Systems, LLC

14.2.2. BEUMER Group.

14.2.3. E&K Automation Limited

14.2.4. ABB Ltd.

14.2.5. Dematic Global

14.2.6. Falcon Autotech Private Limited

14.2.7. SBS Toshiba Logistics

14.2.8. TGW Logistics Group.

14.2.9. Zebra Technologies

14.2.10. Honeywell Intelligrated



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7yl1n