Global Logistics Automation Market to 2027 - Featuring 6 River Systems, BEUMER and E&K Automation Among Others

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Logistics Automation Market, By Component (Software, Hardware-integrated Systems-integrated Systems, Services), By Function (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management), By Vertical, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global logistics automation market is expected to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The adoption of industry 4.0 technologies and the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry are driving the growth of the global logistics automation market.
Also, the improved efficiency and workforce safety and advancements in robotics technology are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.
The global logistics automation market is segmented into component, function, vertical, region, and company. Based on regional analysis, the European region is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to the ongoing industrial revolution.
The logistics automation market's growth is driven by high-end expenditures made by key companies to upgrade current technology such as automation, machine learning, and the internet of things to maximize performance. Also, the expansion of the manufacturing sector and the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry are further expected to fuel the market growth.
The major players operating in the global logistics automation market are 6 River Systems, LLC, BEUMER Group, E&K Automation Limited, ABB Ltd., Dematic Global, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, SBS Toshiba Logistics, TGW Logistics Group, Zebra Technologies, Honeywell Intelligrated, among others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global logistics automation market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global logistics automation market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global logistics automation market based on component, function, vertical, region, and company
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global logistics automation market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global logistics automation market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global logistics automation
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global logistics automation
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global logistics automation market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Logistics Automation Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Logistics Automation Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component (Software, Hardware-Integrated Systems, Services)
6.2.2. By Function (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management)
6.2.3. By Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Retail and eCommerce, 3PL, Aerospace and Defense, Oil, Gas, and Energy, Chemicals, Others (paper and printing, and textiles and clothing)
6.2.4. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)
6.2.5. By Company (2021)
6.3. Product Market Map
7. North America Logistics Automation Market Outlook
8. Europe Logistics Automation Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market Outlook
10. South America Logistics Automation Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Logistics Automation Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)
14.2.1. 6 River Systems, LLC
14.2.2. BEUMER Group.
14.2.3. E&K Automation Limited
14.2.4. ABB Ltd.
14.2.5. Dematic Global
14.2.6. Falcon Autotech Private Limited
14.2.7. SBS Toshiba Logistics
14.2.8. TGW Logistics Group.
14.2.9. Zebra Technologies
14.2.10. Honeywell Intelligrated
15. Strategic Recommendations
