GLOBAL PROBIOTICS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

The demand for probiotics is rapidly increasing globally, owing to probiotic-fortified foods’ multi-functionality and health benefits.There is also a surge in the use of probiotics due to the rising consumer awareness about its benefits in regular diets.



Further, the demand for probiotics in these foods is projected to remain high due to the consumers’ willingness to purchase probiotics-incorporated premium products.

As their consumer acceptance is increasing, more and more manufacturers are coming up with consumer-specific novel technologies.Companies are developing probiotic drops fortified with vitamins that can easily be ingested or mixed in a toddler’s meal.



Many infant formulas are available with probiotics to ease colic pain.Similarly, for dental and digestive health in dogs, companies have introduced dental sticks that dogs can easily chew.



Innovative products with clever marketing strategies are expected to be probiotic market drivers.

The global probiotics market growth evaluation entails the analysis of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific has the fastest-growing CAGR in the market owing to the improving living standards, growing disposable income, and consumer acceptance of functional foods.



The probiotic products market is highly fragmented and dynamic.Many competitors have a diversified portfolio, leading to fierce industry competition.



Brand identity also plays a major role in consumer preference as they find it synonymous with good product quality.Many companies are investing heavily in their R&D departments to introduce novel products in the market to stay ahead in the game.



As a result, the industry rivalry is high.

Some leading market players include Biogaia AB, Kerry Group PLC, Nestle Inc, Pharmacare Laboratories PTY Ltd, Jarrow Formulas Inc, etc.



