Worldwide Air Core Drilling Industry to 2027 - Discovery of New Oil and Gas Wells is Driving Growth

The global air core drilling market is expected to witness steady growth in the next five years, 2023-2027. Factors such as the discovery of new oil and gas wells and the massive demand for efficient extraction techniques are primarily driving the demand for the global air core drilling market.

The increased demand for high-value ore grades and the ongoing technological advancements in video surveillance and X-ray scanners is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years. Also, the stringent environmental regulations on carbon emissions and surge in the adoption of air-core drilling in industrial and commercial applications are expected to influence the market demand positively in the next five years.



The global air core drilling market is segmented into application, end use, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on application, the market is divided into Dust Drilling, Mist Drilling, Foam Drilling, Aerated Fluid Drilling, and Nitrogen Membrane Drilling. The dust drilling operation is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. It is used to lower the hydrostatic pressure in the wellbore and is majorly used in mature sedimentary basins.



Some of the key players operating in the global air core drilling market are Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Weatherford International Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Ausdrill Limited, Ranger Drilling, Master Drilling, Bostech Drilling, Chicago Pneumatic, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in the market size of global air core drilling market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global air core drilling market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global air core drilling market based on application, end use, regional distribution, and competitive landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global air core drilling market

To identify drivers and challenges for global air core drilling market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global air core drilling market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global air core drilling market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global air core drilling market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Air Core Drilling Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Air Core Drilling Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application (Dust Drilling, Mist Drilling, Foam Drilling, Aerated Fluid Drilling, and Nitrogen Membrane Drilling)

6.2.2. By End Use (Oil & Gas, Mining, and Construction)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Map



7. North America Air Core Drilling Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Air Core Drilling Market Outlook



9. Europe Air Core Drilling Market Outlook



10. South America Air Core Drilling Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Air Core Drilling Market Outlook

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Schlumberger Limited

14.2.2. Halliburton Company

14.2.3. Baker Hughes Incorporated

14.2.4. Weatherford International Inc.

14.2.5. Atlas Copco AB

14.2.6. Ausdrill Limited

14.2.7. Ranger Drilling

14.2.8. Master Drilling

14.2.9. Bostech Drilling

14.2.10. Chicago Pneumatic



15. Strategic Recommendations



