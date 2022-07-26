Vinay Mehindru, MD, MBA Appointed to RetinalGenix Technologies Inc. Board of Directors

PETALUMA, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGenix™ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:RTGN) (“RetinalGenix” or the “Company”), announced today the appointment of Vinay Mehindru, MD, MBA to the RetinalGenix Technologies, Inc. Board of Directors.



Dr. Mehindru is a multi-talented top-level executive with over 25 years of healthcare experience. His leadership spans population health and financial performance management. He has led multiple physician performance enhancement strategies and built stakeholder alliances with clinical and financial integration. He is currently serving on the board of directors of Sanovas, Inc., SteriView™ Technologies, Inc., Intubation Science™, Inc, SinuGeniX™, Inc., OtoGeniX™ Inc., PulmoGeniX™ Technologies, Inc., and GastroGeniX™, Inc.

Graduating from medical school at age 21, Dr. Mehindru was one of the youngest graduates in his country of birth, India. At age 27, he served on the faculty of the Cleveland Clinic where he was a top-tier internal medicine resident and did research in gastroenterology. Vinay has a second residency from the University of Florida in emergency medicine.

Vinay joined a private group of emergency physicians on the east coast of Florida with 47 providers, 75 employees, and over 100,000 annual visits. He has tremendous experience in airway management; working at a level-two trauma center for 10 years. For 16 years, he had been an instructor teaching difficult airway management for both cardiovascular life support and pediatric advanced life support.

At the University of Texas at Dallas, he received an Executive MBA with honors, earning the Beta Gamma Sigma Award offered only to the world’s top 5% of business students. Dr. Mehindru is the Founder & CEO of Exemplary Health, a fully integrated health plan for self-funded employers built on the principles of population health management. With AdventHealth he has been a Chief Medical Officer and was President of AdventHealth’s Physician Network, Tampa Bay, a population health company. As President of AdventHealth’s clinically integrated networks, Dr. Mehindru built a network of 1,000 physicians and established quality benchmarks and metrics. He successfully reduced the annual historical increase in the cost of their employee health plan. As a voting member of AdventHealth West Florida Division Strategy and Growth council, Dr. Mehindru oversaw strategic initiatives of this $1.5 billion revenue division.

Dr. Mehindru said, “I am excited to be on the board of RetinalGenix. This technology is designed to screen large populations at relatively lower costs and reduce the overall disease burden in the given population. It addresses all 3 components of the triple aim of population health management from the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI): 1. Improve the health of the population 2. Reduce per capita cost 3. Improve the experience by improving the access.”

“We welcome Dr. Mehindru joining the RetinalGenix Technologies, Inc. Board of Directors. His MBA, Public health, and medical health background should complement numerous RetinalGenix initiatives including the Company’s initiatives to improve population health management and planned upgrade from OTCQB to list on NASDAQ,” said RetinalGenix’s chairman and CEO Jerry Katzman, MD.

