Global Autoinjectors Market Report to 2027 - Players Include Mylan, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company & Ypsomed Holding

The global autoinjectors market is expected to witness a growth of robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as increased incidence of anaphylaxis and availability of generic autoinjectors in the market are primarily driving the demand for the global autoinjectors market.

The rise in the prevalence of targeted therapies and the shift in preference of consumers for self-administration of drugs are expected to further fuel the market demand in the forecast period. Also, the massive government support and favorable reimbursements and advancements in the healthcare industry are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.



The global autoinjectors market is segmented into therapy, design, product, technology, type, route of administration, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on therapy, the market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, anaphylaxis, and others. The rheumatoid arthritis segment is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis worldwide is expected to drive the demand for autoinjectors across the globe.



The major market players in the global autoinjectors market are Mylan N.V., AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed Holding AG, Amgen Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson International, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Antares Pharma, Inc., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Medeca Pharma AB.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global autoinjectors market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global autoinjectors market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global autoinjectors market based on therapy, design, product, technology, type, route of administration, end user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global autoinjectors market

To identify drivers and challenges for global autoinjectors market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global autoinjectors market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global autoinjectors market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global autoinjectors market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Autoinjectors Market



6. Global Autoinjectors Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes, Anaphylaxis, Others)

6.2.2. By Design (Standardized v/s Customized)

6.2.3. By Product (Prefilled v/s Fillable)

6.2.4. By Technology (Automated v/s Manual)

6.2.5. By Type (Disposable v/s Reusable)

6.2.6. By Route of Administration (Intravenous v/s Subcutaneous)

6.2.7. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Settings, Home Care Settings)

6.2.8. By Company (2021)

6.2.9. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. Asia-Pacific Autoinjectors Market Outlook

8. Europe Autoinjectors Market Outlook

9. North America Autoinjectors Market Outlook

10. South America Autoinjectors Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Autoinjectors Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Mylan N.V.

14.2. AbbVie Inc.

14.3. Eli Lilly and Company

14.4. Ypsomed Holding AG

14.5. Amgen Inc.

14.6. Becton, Dickinson, and Company

14.7. GlaxoSmithKline plc

14.8. Johnson & Johnson International, Inc.

14.9. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

14.10. Antares Pharma, Inc.

14.11. Merck KGaA

14.12. F. Hoffmann-LA Roche

14.13. Bayer AG

14.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

14.15. Medeca Pharma AB



15. Strategic Recommendations



