Global Autoinjectors Market Report to 2027 - Players Include Mylan, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company & Ypsomed Holding

The "Global Autoinjectors Market, By Therapy By Design By Product By Technology By Type By Route of Administration By End User By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global autoinjectors market is expected to witness a growth of robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as increased incidence of anaphylaxis and availability of generic autoinjectors in the market are primarily driving the demand for the global autoinjectors market.
The rise in the prevalence of targeted therapies and the shift in preference of consumers for self-administration of drugs are expected to further fuel the market demand in the forecast period. Also, the massive government support and favorable reimbursements and advancements in the healthcare industry are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.
The global autoinjectors market is segmented into therapy, design, product, technology, type, route of administration, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on therapy, the market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, anaphylaxis, and others. The rheumatoid arthritis segment is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis worldwide is expected to drive the demand for autoinjectors across the globe.
The major market players in the global autoinjectors market are Mylan N.V., AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed Holding AG, Amgen Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson International, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Antares Pharma, Inc., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Medeca Pharma AB.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global autoinjectors market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global autoinjectors market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global autoinjectors market based on therapy, design, product, technology, type, route of administration, end user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global autoinjectors market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global autoinjectors market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global autoinjectors market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global autoinjectors market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global autoinjectors market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Autoinjectors Market
6. Global Autoinjectors Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes, Anaphylaxis, Others)
6.2.2. By Design (Standardized v/s Customized)
6.2.3. By Product (Prefilled v/s Fillable)
6.2.4. By Technology (Automated v/s Manual)
6.2.5. By Type (Disposable v/s Reusable)
6.2.6. By Route of Administration (Intravenous v/s Subcutaneous)
6.2.7. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Settings, Home Care Settings)
6.2.8. By Company (2021)
6.2.9. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Autoinjectors Market Outlook
8. Europe Autoinjectors Market Outlook
9. North America Autoinjectors Market Outlook
10. South America Autoinjectors Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Autoinjectors Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Mylan N.V.
14.2. AbbVie Inc.
14.3. Eli Lilly and Company
14.4. Ypsomed Holding AG
14.5. Amgen Inc.
14.6. Becton, Dickinson, and Company
14.7. GlaxoSmithKline plc
14.8. Johnson & Johnson International, Inc.
14.9. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
14.10. Antares Pharma, Inc.
14.11. Merck KGaA
14.12. F. Hoffmann-LA Roche
14.13. Bayer AG
14.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
14.15. Medeca Pharma AB
15. Strategic Recommendations
