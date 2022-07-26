The global military optronics surveillance & sighting systems market is expected to project a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MILITARY OPTRONICS SURVEILLANCE & SIGHTING SYSTEMS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310385/?utm_source=GNW

Several countries are investing in research and development of advanced and modern warfare, including novel technologies like satellite communication technology and artificial intelligence.



Such innovations propel the demand for military systems.AI is a central part of modern warfare and combat systems, given its inherent decision-making and computing capabilities.



Also, such technologies facilitate the development of effective warfare systems that are less dependent on human input, empower autonomous weapons, and need less maintenance.Therefore, the incorporation of advanced technologies is among the key growth drivers of the global military optronics surveillance & sighting systems market.



However, the market growth is restrained by high expenses of military equipment.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global military optronics surveillance & sighting systems market growth evaluation includes the analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global market, given its extensive research & development and rising military expenses.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market rivalry is majorly driven by government purchases resulting in neck-to-neck competition with very little profit margin. Some of the eminent players in the market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Group, etc.



