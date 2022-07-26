The global vetronics market is estimated to project a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL VETRONICS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310398/?utm_source=GNW

Vetronics facilitates the integration of varied systems to optimize operations like vehicle health management, surveillance, navigation, and communication.Also, these systems include surveillance, navigation, vehicle electronic warfare, command & control, and communication.



Modern warfare shift is influenced by maintaining deterrence in the extensive arms race system, increased costs for cutting-edge weaponry, and asymmetric battlefields. Accordingly, there is an increasing need for resilient, efficient, and versatile combat skills.

The integrated, coordinated warfare considerably enhances the force efficiency by exploiting all-source data, providing accurate data to field commanders, preventing fire-friendly fatalities, and coordinating day/night operations in all weather conditions.For instance, one of the US Army’s top defense electronics equipment manufacturers’ interconnection systems of the new tanks facilitates the integration of tanks with wheeled armored vehicles equipped with standard vetronics.



This is to transform and collect battlefield sensor data into high-value combat and security services. As a result, technological development is one of the key growth drivers of the global vetronics market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global vetronics market growth assessment includes the evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.North America is the largest revenue-generating and fastest-growing region in the global market.



This is attributed to the government’s and military’s efforts to modernize the army and fleet, respectively.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market rivalry is accredited to primary variables like affordability and timely servicing. L3Hariss Technologies, General Dynamics Corporation, Leonardo SpA, Thales Group, etc., are among the important companies in the market.



