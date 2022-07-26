Medivolve Provides Update on its Mobile Clinic Network

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) a healthcare technology and services company, is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s business and operations.



The Company’s primary business activities are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites LLC, which has over 190 employees and has built a network of 22 mobile COVID-19 testing centers across the United States, including in the states of California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Indiana and Florida. Each site is a modular pod “cube” licensed by a lab certified by the United States Government Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 testing remains an important detection and tool to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. David Preiner, CEO of Medivolve commented “Governments around the world have lifted restrictions and reduced coronavirus tracking as they grapple with pandemic fatigue, however new waves of the virus demonstrate that COVID-19 is nowhere near over. Medivolve is proud of its work to continue to offer COVID testing to citizens throughout the United States.”

The Company is considering expanding its network of mobile COVID-19 testing centers in anticipation of another possible COVID wave fueled by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. Medivolve continues to look for opportunities to open more testing centers in underserved neighborhoods.

About Medivolve, Inc.

Medivolve, Inc. (NEO: MEDV; OTC: COPRF; FRA: 4NC) is a healthcare technology company that seeks to reinvent the US healthcare system by leveraging a bespoke telehealth platform, a clinical diagnostic network, and a data-driven AI framework to improve patient care.

The company was born out of the healthcare crisis; to rethink, relearn and ultimately, reimagine a better way for the healthcare system to operate. Our network of retail collection sites play an important role in recovery by giving all Americans access to fast, accurate, and inexpensive clinical services when and where they need it. These centers will also play a pivotal role in diagnostic testing, vaccinations, and other point-of-care services. We are building disruptive technologies to make it easier and faster to identify, treat, and prevent medical issues. In doing so, we are working to give patients a holistic and empowered view of their personal health.

Our long-term mission is to permanently fix systemic issues in the nation's fragmented, overly complex, and expensive healthcare system. Medivolve's next phase of growth is about pivoting the model and putting the pieces together to build a profitable, SaaS-based health-tech company. We are bringing data-driven clinical diagnostics, physician recommendations, and prescription medications directly to people, all powered by a singular, streamlined technology network. Our team is united by a powerful, singular purpose: harnessing the transformative power of technology to create healthier lives.

Underpinned by a bespoke, AI-driven platform, we're developing a stealth system that constantly gets smarter, takes the guesswork out of diagnostics, and flags critical health issues immediately to deliver an unparalleled level of personalization for each patient. We are determined to push the boundaries of what's possible—not just for our business and our shareholders, but for physicians and patients, and for the future of healthcare. We are striving to achieve a continuity of care never seen before, a game changer for our business and for patients in the communities we serve.

