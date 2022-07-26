The global feeding systems market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.7%

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Feeding Systems Market by Type, Livestock, Offering, Technology, Function and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944748/?utm_source=GNW

North America and Europe contributed to a significant share of the overall feeding systems market. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, among all the regions. Both developing and developed economies have favorable market potential for automated feeding due to an increase in herd size, continuous advancements in feeding systems, and real-time analysis of livestock.



The feeding systems market, based on function, has been segmented into into controlling, mixing, filling and screening, and other functions”.



Controlling segment withing the function category to grow at the highest CAGR during thr forecast period.Controlling systems ensure that the farm owner sticks to on-time feeding of livestock for better growth and development.



These systems are the most critical part of the feeding system line as they control the entire process of automated feeding on the farm.Technological advancements have enabled the development of an all-in-one monitoring solution that monitors the behavior and whereabouts of each cow as well as the entire herd.



The software gives the most accurate and complete information about individual cows and groups’ fertility, health, well-being, location, and nutritional status.



The feeding systems market, based on offering, is estimated to be dominated by hardware during the forecast period”.

The feeding systems market is segmented, based on offering, into three segments—hardware, software, and services.Hardware accounted for the largest share in 2021.



This is attributed to the increasing demand for feeding systems, increasing preference of consumers toward hardware systems, technological advancements by key players to introduce innovative products, the rise in the demand for dairy products, and an increasing number of dairy cattle globally. Moreover, the increasing mechanization in dairy farming due to a shortage of labor, and growing preference for feeding systems are also driving the growth of these hardware systems.

This market, however, possesses a high entry barrier for small players due to the high cost involved in product manufacturing and the presence of well-established players. In addition to this, the lack of awareness about the benefits and the high cost of feeding systems and hardware limit the adoption among dairy farmers in emerging nations.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

With rapid industrialization, livestock producers are adopting feeding systems to increase production to cater to the growing demand for meat.India has huge opportunities in the feeding industry, as it has remained an untapped market in terms of the utilization of advanced feeding technologies by farmers.



The Indian feeding systems market is in its growth stage; farmers are becoming aware of the direct link between animal health and productivity. These factors imply tremendous opportunities for global feeding systems players as well as local ones to invest in the Indian feeding industry.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: Managers – 25%, D-Level- 30%, and C-Level- 45%

• By Region: Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific – 35%, North America - 25%, RoW – 10%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• DeLaval (Sweden)

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

• Lely (Netherlands)

• Trioliet B.V. (Netherlands)

• VDL Agrotech (Netherlands)

• ScaleAQ (Norway)

• BouMatic (US)

• Pellon Group Oy (Finland)

• Rovibec Agrisolutions (Canada)

• CTB, Inc. (US)

• Afimilk Ltd. (Israel)

• Dairymaster (US)

• Maskinfabrikken Cormall A/S (Denmark)

• HETWIN Automation System GmbH (Austria)

• JH AGRO A/S (Denmark)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the feeding systems market on the basis of type, livestock, offering, technology, function and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global feeding systems market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the feeding systems market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the feeding systems market is flourishing

