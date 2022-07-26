Global Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Market to Reach $5.97 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.41%

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Clinical Application, End User, Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Market Industry Overview

The global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market report highlights that the market was valued at $3,268.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $5,971.3 million by the end of 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The next-generation oncology devices and solutions market is still in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop more products.

The opportunity for growth of the next-generation oncology devices and solutions market lies in the increasing demand for home-based cancer testing and the growing demand for targeted therapy.

Market Segmentation

by Clinical Application

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the next-generation oncology devices and solutions market:

Increasing Prevalence of Oncology and a Growing Geriatric Population

Increase in Demand for Software Solutions in Oncology

Emerging Technologies in Oncology Testing and Treatment

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Techniques of Diagnosis and Treatment

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Side Effects and Risks Associated with Cancer Treatment

Dearth of Well-Trained and Skilled Professionals in Oncology

Key Trends

Emerging Use of Wearables

Growing Demand for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) in Oncology

Growing Popularity of Smartphone-Based Diagnostics

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Methods of Cancer Diagnosis

Rising Number of Partnerships and Regulatory Milestones



