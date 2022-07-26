U.S. Lawn Mower Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs & Development of Smart Cities Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing demand for landscaping services through suburban lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks contributes to the U.S lawn mower market size. The increase in sustainable living practices will benefit the United States industry for lawnmower production.
The U.S. government emphasizes expanding and preserving green spaces as part of environmental sustainability. Hence, such initiatives are expected to support the demand for lawn mowers in the United States in the coming years.
Top developments in the lawn mower sector include rapid growth in the landscaping industry, the development of sustainable cities in the Western Region of the US, the transfer of consumer focus to advanced technology, and the proliferation of battery-powered devices and robotic lawn mowers. The producers of robotic mowers with energy savings specifications and rapid development in artificial intelligence and IoT technology are increasing the U.S. lawn mower market growth.
A large amount of water is required to keep lawn areas watered. In the US, the water shortage in the Colorado River is expected to reduce the water supply across various Western states. Arizona and Nevada are expected to witness a significant shortage of water supply. Hence, this fall in the water supply is expected to hamper the lawn areas and, therefore, the demand for lawn mowers in the United States.
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Integration of Lawn Mowers With Technology
- Growing Landscaping Industry
- Growing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options
- Increasing Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
- Development of Smart Cities
Growth Enablers
- Growing Demand from Golf Courses
- Growth in Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives
- Rising Demand for Home Ownership & Home Improvement
- Growth in Commercial Construction
Restraints
- Growing Usage of Artificial Grass
- Rise in Xeriscaping
- Volatility in Raw Material Prices
- Increased Pollution Caused by Gasoline Lawn Mowers
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE U.S. LAWN MOWER INDUSTRY:
- The Northeast and Western region of the country accounts for a majority of the cities with green spaces across the US. Hence, the concentration of large green areas across the cities is expected to support the demand for lawn mowers in the US.
- Green roofs are increasingly gaining momentum as this help to cool the environment, insulate infrastructures and buildings, reduce air pollution, and increase biodiversity. In 2017, San Francisco mandated that 15?30% of roof space in new construction projects be incorporated with green roofs. Hence, the increasing green roof areas are expected to provide significant growth opportunities to lawn mower manufacturers.
- Noise Free America Coalition stated that the gasoline-powered lawn mowers and running hedge trimmers produce 82-90 dB and 103 dB of noise levels, respectively. Hence, such factors are expected to push the demand for robotic lawn mowers among the end-users as this produce lesser noise and minimizes the environmental impact.
- Development of remote-controlled ride-on mowers, incorporating mowers with variable speed features, enhancing the power of battery-operated lawnmowers, and introducing various cutting deck capacities are some of the developments in the lawn mowers market.
- In 2021, the Government of Clayton, a city in Georgia, announced restrictions on the number of days and hours for motor-driven outdoor yard maintenance equipment such as mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, and others to minimize noise pollution. Hence, such restrictions are expected to push demand toward robotic lawn mowers that are less noisy than conventional counterparts.
Market Segments
By Product Type
- Walk-behind
- Reel
- Self-propelled
- Push
- Hover
- Ride-on
- Standard Ride-on
- Zero-turn
- Lawn Tractors
- Garden Tractors
- Robotic
By Fuel Type
- Manual-Powered
- Gas-Powered
- Propane-Powered
- Electric-Corded
- Electric-Cordless/Battery-Powered
By End-user
- Residential Users
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Government & Others
By Drive Type
- AWD
- FWD
- RWD
- Manual
By Blade Type
- Cylinder
- Standard/Deck
- Mulching
- Lifting
By Start Type
- No start Required
- Keyed Start
- Push Start
- Recoil Start
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Dealers & Distributors
- Specialty Stores
- Mass Market Players
- Online
- Direct Sales
- Third-Party
