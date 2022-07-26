The global AI infrastructure market is projected to grow from USD 28.7 billion in 2022 to USD 96.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI Infrastructure Market by Offering, Technology, Function, Deployment Type, End user and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794569/?utm_source=GNW





Cloud deployment segment to account for the highest growth rate in AI infrastructure market during the forecast period

Cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Cloud deployment mode provides benefits such as reduced operational costs, hassle-free deployment, high scalability, easy data accessibility, faster access to critical data, and low capital requirements.



US to account for the largest share of AI infrastructure market in North America during the forecast period

The US holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its position as the largest during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.It is one of the leading countries in the world to adopt AI technology.



In addition, the presence of prominent AI technology providers in the country, such as International Business Machines Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Meta Platforms, Inc., MetaMind Inc., Tute Genomics, and Amazon.com, Inc., is boosting the growth of the AI infrastructure market in this region.



Breakdown ofprimary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 15%, Tier 2 = 50%, and Tier 3 = 35%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 45%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 20%

• By Region: North America = 45%, Europe = 35%,APAC = 12%, andRoW = 8%

Some of the key companies in the AI infrastructure market are NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US), Google LLC (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), SK Hynix, Inc. (South Korea), MIPS (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Imagination Technologies (UK), Cambricon Technologies Corp. Ltd. (China), Graphcore (UK), Gyrfalcon Technology Inc (US), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), Tenstorrent Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Arm Limited (US), Dell Technologies (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Synopsys, Inc. (US), and SenseTime Group Inc. (China) are the major players operating in the AI infrastructure market.



Research Coverage:

In this report,the AI infrastructure market has been segmented on the basis of Offering, Function, Technology, Deployment Type, End User, and Region.The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the AI infrastructure ecosystem.



Key Benefits to Buy the Report:

• This report includes statistics for the AI infrastructure market based on Offering, Function, Technology, Deployment Type, End User, and Region, along with their respective market sizes.

• Value chain analysis andkey industry trends have been provided for the market.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the AI infrastructure market have been provided in detail in this report.

• This report would help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem and the recent development strategies adopted by the key players in the market,such as product launches/ developments, contracts/ collaborations/ agreements/ acquisitions.

