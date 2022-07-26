|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 25 July 2022
|£40.60m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 25 July 2022
|£40.60m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|49,519,882
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 25 July 2022 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|81.98p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|81.48p
|Ordinary share price
|62.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(23.76%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 25/07/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.