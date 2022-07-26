The global VSAT market size is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2022 to USD 16.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2027

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "VSAT Market by Solution, Platform, End Use, Network Architecture, Vertical, Frequency and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933199/?utm_source=GNW



The VSAT market include major players Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (Israel), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Inmarsat Global Limited (UK), Viasat Inc. (US), and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Israel). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and South America.

Based on network architecture, Star Topology is projected to lead the VSATmarket “



Star topology is projected to lead the VSAT market, by Network architecture.In star topology, each VSAT transmits and receives data only from the hub/teleport, which then interconnects to public infrastructure. The majority of VSAT networks use star topology for large antenna gain at the hub, which optimizes the use of the satellite space and thus minimizes the size and cost of the VSAT required at the remote site. In many cases, the frequency spectrum is shared between VSATs based on a demand-driven protocol. The transmission speed of outbound (hub to VSAT) and inbound (VSAT to hub) traffic is often asymmetric for such networks to reduce the data traffic at the hub. It should also be noted that VSATs with different characteristics (antenna diameter and transmission power) may operate in the same network

Based on Design, Rugged VSAT is projected to lead the VSATmarket during the forecast period“

Rugged VSAT is projected to lead the VSAT market, by design.The growth of this segment can be attributed to increased need for VSAT systems to be used on-field in extreme environmental and remote conditions. Rugged VSATs protect equipment chassis of platforms and cabinets against lighting and minimize shock hazards. Non-rugged VSATs are used in commercial applications such as ATMs and televisions and are not used in remote areas. L3 ASV (previously ASV Global) is a designer, manufacturer, and operator of high-performance, rugged autonomous marine vehicle systems for military, government, and commercial sectors

Based on Platform, Maritime VSAT is projected to lead the VSAT market during the forecast period“

Maritime VSAT projected to lead the the VSAT market, by platform during the forecast period.The growth of this segment can be attributed due to demand for commerce onboard and higher data rates in commercial ships.



VSAT networks have helped modernize the maritime industry at a significant pace.A new wave of technology and service innovation is set to make VSAT more affordable and easier to install.



The maritime VSAT segment includes various platforms such as commercial ships, military ships, and unmanned marine vehicles.



Asia Pacific regions is projected to be high growth potential markets for VSAT during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR rate for VSAT market during the forecast period.The growth of this region is attributed to the demand for advanced VSAT systems in maritime industry is driving the market.



In December 2021, KVH Industries, Inc. (US) announced the launch of satellite connectivity services that will allow vessels to use KVH connectivity while operating in Indian territorial waters.In March 2022, Orbit Communications Systems was awarded a contract for the delivery of maritime satellite communication (SATCOM) terminals. This contract was awarded by an undisclosed Asian navy. Hughes Network System (US), Cobham (UK), KVH Industries (US), and Orbit Communication Systems (Israel) are major providers of VSAT systems for military ships.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• ByDesignation: CLevel Executives–35%; Directors–25%;and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–40%; Europe–30%; AsiaPacific–20%; Middle East & Africa–5%; and South America-5%



Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (Israel), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Inmarsat Global Limited (UK), Viasat Inc. (US), and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Israel) are some of the leading players operating in the VSAT market report.



Research Coverage

The study covers theVSAT Marketmarketacross various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based onsolution, platform, vertical, end use, design, type, frequency, network architecture and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



