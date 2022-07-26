Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras Market is expected to grow from USD 2.53 billion in 2021 to USD 4.52 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8% % during the forecast period 2022-2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, material, end user, distribution channel, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras market are Bravado Designs USA, Motherhood Maternity, La Leche League International Intimates, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Leading Lady, Medela AG, Cake Maternity, Mamaway Maternity, Sweet Mommy, South of the Equator Clothing, LLC, and Boob Design among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Bravado Designs USA is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras market.

Nursing & breastfeeding bras at actively being preferred by lactic and pregnant women. For instance, the pregnant women can wear the nursing bras to avoid wetting of their outfit due to the first milk leakage; while on the other hand, the breastfeeding moms can wear a feeding bra to feed their baby comfortably and hassle-free. These bras are available in various styles and types such as padded nursing bras, non-padded mom bras, full cup size feeding bra, underwire bra for ample support, wireless nursing bras, and breast milk pump bra.

Nursing & breastfeeding bras are much comfortable as they do not cause swelling or presses against the breasts. In addition, it accommodates changing breasts size and helps in providing an easy access and catches leaking breast. Moreover, a wide variety of breastfeeding bras are available with clasps, snaps, and flaps that opens as well as attaches either in the middle or on the bra straps.

Scope of Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product type, material, end user, distribution channel, and region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Bravado Designs USA, Motherhood Maternity, La Leche League International Intimates, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Leading Lady, Medela AG, Cake Maternity, Mamaway Maternity, Sweet Mommy, South of the Equator Clothing, LLC, and Boob Design among others

Segmentation Analysis

Wireless nursing bra segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The product type segment includes underwire nursing bra, and wireless nursing bra. Wireless nursing bra segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. These bras are seeing significant rise in demand from women during their late pregnancy when they feel uncomfortable and exhausted. In addition, the market players are offering wireless nursing bras with an enhanced support & structure similar to underwire bras. This has created lucrative growth opportunities for the segment growth.

Pregnant women segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The end user segment includes pregnant women and lactating women. Pregnant Women segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Varying size of breasts during pregnancy among women mainly fuels demand for flexible nursing bras that supports breasts. For instance, majority of change in breasts mainly occurs during the first trimester which is hormonally driven.

Online segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes offline and online. Online segment is projected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. The ecommerce websites are offering a wide range of breastfeeding bra types. Also, these websites offers products on significant discounts to attract more consumer. Such factors are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for this segment.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia-Pacific region witnessed a major share. Increased population and rising disposable income in Asia-Pacific is fueling growth of the Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras market. In addition, penetration of emerging market players in this region has created lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, North America is expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the huge presence of fashion-conscious female populations in the region.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras market size was valued at USD 0.28 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.49 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany is one of the leading nations in the Europe Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras market. This is mainly attributed to changing lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes of female population, and rising trend of e-commerce across the country.

In addition, increasing environmental awareness coupled with government initiatives supporting the health of breastfeeding mothers has further encouraged usage of Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras.

China

China Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras market size was valued at USD 0.51 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.88 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2029. China is one of the largest consuming as well as exporting country of nursing & breastfeeding bras. Increasing spending power of female population in this country along with the significant preference to the international brands with premium & high-quality goods has driven growth of the market.

Furthermore, the Government of China has relaxed and replaced its one-child policy with the two-child policy in 2015. This has led to the upsurge in the birth rate. This factor has further contributed to the growth of Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras market.

India

India Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras market size was valued at USD 0.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.23 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia. Significant demand for Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras from increasing female population in the country has primarily driven growth of the market in this country.

In addition, the country is seeing rapid growth in influence of social media, fashion magazines, and celebrity endorsements. This has encouraged modern mothers to use nursing & breastfeeding bras. In addition, the country is seeing significant growth in working female population. Such factors have altogether contributed to the India nursing & breastfeeding bras market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, and, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in healthcare and life sciences sector has seen upsurge in their revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences towards seeking healthcare services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in healthcare spending across the developing as well as developed countries. However, the pandemic has caused decreased purchases of nursing & breastfeeding bras from offline stores due to social distancing norms and lockdowns.

On the other hand, the pandemic has caused upsurge in online sales of nursing & breastfeeding bras. Also, this situation caused increased demand for women’s health and hygiene. Hence, nursing & breastfeeding bras market had seen considerable growth during the pandemic.

Global Nursing & Breastfeeding Bras Market Size by Product Type (Underwire Nursing Bra and Wireless Nursing Bra), Material (Cotton, Spandex, Rayon, and Others), End User (Pregnant Women and Lactating Women), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

