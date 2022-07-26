Oxford Biomedica Signs Licence & Supply Agreement with New Partner for LentiVector® Platform for CAR-T Therapy

Oxford, UK – 26 July 2022: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) (“Oxford Biomedica” or “the Company”), a leading gene and cell therapy group, today announces that it has signed a new Licence and Supply Agreement (“LSA”) with an undisclosed US-based private biotechnology company advancing a new generation of adoptive cell therapies. The LSA grants the new partner a non-exclusive licence to utilise Oxford Biomedica’s LentiVector® platform for its application in their lead CAR-T programme, and puts in place a three-year Clinical Supply Agreement.

Under the terms of the LSA, Oxford Biomedica will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, as well as additional payments related to the development and manufacturing of lentiviral vectors for use in clinical trials. The Company will also receive certain development and regulatory milestone payments and an undisclosed royalty on the net sales of products sold that utilise the Company’s LentiVector® platform.

Stuart Paynter, Chief Financial Officer of Oxford Biomedica, commented: “This new partnership further demonstrates the strength of our LentiVector® platform. This is another example of our important role in supporting the development of potentially life-saving CAR-T therapies and has been made possible by the fact we’ve been able to offer strategically re-acquired targets to our customers. As a leading viral vector specialist, we look forward to continuing to build upon our position as a partner of choice in cell and gene therapy.”

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE:OXB) is an innovative leading viral vector specialist focused on delivering life changing therapies to patients.

Oxford Biomedica plc and its subsidiaries (the Group) work across key viral vector delivery systems including those based on lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenovirus, providing innovative solutions to cell and gene therapy biotechnology and biopharma companies for their process development, analytical development and manufacturing needs. Oxford Biomedica has built a sector leading lentiviral vector delivery system, LentiVector® platform, which the Group leverages to develop product candidates in-house, before seeking partners to take the products into clinical trials.

Oxford Biomedica is based across several locations and headquartered in Oxfordshire, UK. In early 2022, the Group established Oxford Biomedica Solutions, a new US based subsidiary AAV manufacturing and innovation business, based near Boston, US.

Oxford Biomedica employs more than 940 people. Further information is available at www.oxb.com.