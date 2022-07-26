Atlas Technical Consultants Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. A webcast and conference call will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Central time) to review the Company’s second quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.



To participate in the live teleconference on August 10, 2022:

Domestic Live: (877) 300-8521

International Live: (412) 317-6026

Web link: Click here

To listen to a replay of the teleconference through September 10, 2022:

Domestic Replay: (844) 512-2921

International Replay: (412) 317-6671

Replay PIN Number: 10169412

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental; Testing, Inspection and Certification; Engineering & Design; and Program, Construction, and Quality Management. To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions and estimates, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our expectations and beliefs as of the date of this filing concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions or estimates that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described throughout our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2022, particularly the “Risk Factors” section of such report and the factors described below: (1) the ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s shares of Class A common stock on Nasdaq; (2) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain management and key employees; (3) costs related to acquisitions; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors (including as a result of COVID-19); and (6) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in this press release and in documents we file from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business. Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this press release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this filing. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of its release, including expectations based on third-party information and projections that management believes to be reputable, and the Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any duty, to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.

Contacts:

Media

Karlene Barron

770-314-5270

karlene.barron@oneatlas.com

Investor Relations

Chase Jacobson, Vallum Advisors

512-851-1507

ir@oneatlas.com