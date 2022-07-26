Tines Joins the AWS Partner Network

DUBLIN, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tines is delighted to announce it has joined the AWS Partner Network as a Select Partner and is now live on AWS Marketplace.

As part of this partnership, Tines CEO Eoin Hinchy will be participating in AWS re:Inforce in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, July 27, at 7:45 a.m. ET. In a discussion titled "Empowering teams to do more with less," Hinchy will share how to quickly create new automation workflows with Tines and utilize native AWS APIs.

Additionally, Tines is very proud to have recently won an AWS Software Startup Award. The awards were created to shine a spotlight on innovative B2B/SaaS startups in the UK and Ireland. Tines was awarded Gold in the Rising Star category, which recognizes early-stage startups that have demonstrated innovative tech solutions to support their customers.

"We're thrilled to accept this award. This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to democratizing automation. We believe that automation is the future of cloud computing, and we're excited to continue innovating with AWS. Together, we can make the cloud more accessible and efficient for businesses of all sizes. We're just getting started and look forward to a bright future together," said Charlie Ardagh, Head of Partnerships, Tines.

Tines can be deployed on the AWS environment in a local network or self-hosted in a remote network. All of Tines' customers have a dedicated instance on which their workloads run on dedicated resources (compute, storage, network) according to advanced security standards (SOC2, ISO 27001).

Tines is helping enable security teams across regions to leverage the power of no-code automation, realizing the full value of AWS to drive growth. As more critical processes move to the cloud, more visibility and agility are needed across companies' operations, infrastructure, and unique environments to make real-time decisions and automate responses at scale. Tines' no-code automation platform helps provide these benefits, and more, by enabling users to seamlessly connect tools and automate mission-critical workflows without the need for developers or coding skills. In fact, Tines already has a range of easy-to-use AWS Stories in its Story Library to facilitate getting started.

Tines on AWS can help customers:

Move and scale faster

Streamline their security operations

Improve visibility across companies' cloud and hybrid environments and distill threat intelligence from across their tools

Guarantee deployments that meet or exceed security and compliance requirements

Ensure AWS-based applications and services meet defined SLAs

Visit the Tines Story Library to access customizable AWS automation Stories and learn how to deploy Tines across AWS workloads.

About Tines

Tines is no-code automation for security teams.

It's the only platform that bypasses the need for programming skills and delivers powerful automation straight into the hands of security analysts on the front lines.

Tines is bringing an impact-first approach to all teams, securely automating thousands of workflows per day across a diverse range of customers, including Coinbase, Box, Canva, Databricks, McKesson, and OpenTable.

The company was founded in 2018 in Dublin, Ireland, by former security practitioners Eoin Hinchy and Thomas Kinsella and is backed by leading investors, including Accel, Blossom Capital, Index Ventures, Addition, Crowdstrike Falcon Fund, and Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI).

