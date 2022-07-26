ParcelPal Announces an Increase in its Subcontracting Business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0A) is pleased to announce that as part of the Company’s broader plan to continue to diversify its customer base and execute on additional profitable business engagements, it has increased its subcontracting business.



The Company has been doing additional subcontracting for local courier companies to support overflow deliveries from a larger carrier. As a result this has expanded our business through supporting partner fleets. The carrier is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. They have been in business for over 60 years and have over 14,000 employees.

CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “Supporting fast growing partners in this space is a service we are always proud to provide. There continues to be a major need in the logistics space for our services and we will continue to focus on signing additional profitable customers not only in Canada but on subsequent growth in the United States as additional new customer and acquisition opportunities have arisen, all in an effort to create additional value for our shareholders.”

The Company looks forward to providing additional material updates as they occur.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, and now in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

