It Works! Launches Skinny Hydrate and Power Hydrate, Its Newest Line of Nutrient-Infused Supplements

PALMETTO, Fla., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It Works!, an international award-winning company specializing in health, wellness and beauty products, is excited to announce the launch of its newest lines of nutrient-infused supplements, Power Hydrate and Skinny Hydrate.

It Works!'s new Power Hydrate and Skinny Hydrate are all-in-one hydration drinks developed with ingredients that may boost energy and support the immune system. They are designed to help one stay hydrated, balanced and refreshed throughout the day.†

"We are thrilled to launch our New Skinny Hydrate and Power Hydrate," said Meredith Tieszan, It Works! Chief Sales Officer. "Skinny Hydrate not only adds refreshing flavor to your water but it also has electrolytes and essential minerals. It's easy to use and you can take it on-the-go!""

Power Hydrate, available in Fruit Punch and Citrus Twist flavors, has no added sugar and caffeine. It includes 20 vitamins and minerals to support health immune function and provides five essential electrolytes for daily hydration support.† It helps the body recover from workouts and other athletic activities, and can aid in recovery from hangover symptoms.†

Skinny Hydrate is made with green tea leaf extract and green coffee bean extract that may boost the metabolism and help one feel balanced.† Available in Cocomango and Summer Splash flavors, its five electrolytes also provide necessary hydration and recovery benefits.†

Both Power Hydrate and Skinny Hydrate are low-carb diet friendly, soy-free, vegan, non-GMO and fasting-friendly, with no artificial colors or flavors and are available at the It Works! Online Store.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About It Works!

It Works!, a Palmetto, Florida-based direct sales company that was founded in 2001, is known for its Skinny Brew, a premium coffee. The company's innovative product line includes nutrition, lifestyle, and beauty products, including collaborations from celebrities, such as the world-renowned Dr. Paul Nassif. It Works! has received countless awards and accolades. For five consecutive years, It Works! earned a spot on Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America." In 2016, the company was ranked as a "Top 20 Fastest-Growing Direct Sales Organization in North America" by DSN Magazine. Direct Selling News honored the company in 2017 and 2018 with its "Best Place to Work" award, and in 2020, It Works! received Platinum Status by the Consumer-Centric Recognition Program that's hosted by Direct Selling News. The company has expanded into 23 countries and currently has over 150,000 independent distributors worldwide and maintains a debt-free status to date. With a strong brand culture founded in values of connection, friendship, fun, and freedom, It Works! continues to provide science-backed, real solutions for its community of entrepreneurs and consumers.

