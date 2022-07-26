Global Sports Apparel Market to Reach $248.99 Billion by 2026

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Apparel Market: Analysis By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports apparel market in 2021 was valued at US$178.73 billion, and is likely to reach US$248.99 billion by 2026. Sports apparel has grown in popularity over the last few years. With prominent players promoting and wearing top brands, sports apparel can be found practically anywhere.

There is a fundamental shift towards retail and online sales. Consumers' propensity to order sporting goods online has been boosted by the pandemic and this habit is here to stay.



Moreover, in recent years, there has been an increase in the number of people who are interested in health and fitness, as well as an increase in the number of people going to gyms, where young consumers want to not only be fit but also look good. This factor has been and continue to increase the demand for sports apparel, globally. The sports apparel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.

Key Players

PUMA SE

NIKE, Inc.

Adidas AG

Under Armour, Inc.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Li Ning Company Ltd.

Fila Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries

ASICS Corporation

VF Corporation

Yonex Co., Ltd.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Umbro

Market Segmentation Analysis:



By Product: The report splits the global sports apparel market into four different segments based on the type of product: pants & tights, tops & t-shirts, surf & swimwear, and sweaters & hoodies. The pants & tights segment held around 40.4% share in global sports apparel market in 2021, owing to convenience and comfort of using sports pants & tights.



By End User: The market report has segmented the global sports apparel market into three segments on the basis of end user: men, women, and children. Men segment held around 50% of the share in sports apparel market in 2021, owing to increasing number of men involved in various outdoor activities. Women segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% for the period 2022-2026, driven by the rising number of sports designed specifically for women.



By Distribution Channel: The market report has segmented the global sports apparel market into four segments on the basis of distribution channel: brand outlets, e-commerce, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and discount stores. The e-commerce segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of around 12.4% during forecast period, as e-commerce helped sports apparel and sports companies to contact new customers and manage their product catalogues more effectively. Nike and adidas have been working to significantly increase both retail and e-commerce as a percent of total sales in recent years by limiting their wholesale exposure to only key strategic partners and investing heavily in their digital capabilities.



By Region: According to this report, the global market can be divided into five major regions: North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America enjoyed the major share of 34% of the global market share in 2021, primarily owing to the increasing urban population, rising participation in different physical activities like cycling, hiking, yoga, gym, etc.



Asia Pacific sports apparel industry is expected to grow at significant rate due to presence of larger number of young population, and brands carrying out localized promotion strategy to shift consumers from unbranded to branded products. Within Asia Pacific, China has been one of the fastest growing markets in the sports apparel industry.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increase in Gen Z Income

Increasing Influence of Social Media

Growing Penetration of E-Commerce

Rapid Urbanization

Increasing Health Consciousness Among People

Growing Popularity of Athleisure

Challenges

Competition from Counterfeit Stores

Degree of Competition

Market Trends

Rise in Usage of Blockchain Solutions

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Designing Apparels

Sustainability

Growing Demand for Fashionable Sports Apparel

Surging Women Participation

Celebrity Brand Ambassadors for Sports Apparel

Blurring the Line Between Fashion and Yoga Apparel

Technology for Personalization and Smart Clothing

More Size Inclusivity



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4bu1w