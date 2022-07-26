The global skin health foods (dermatology functional foods) market during the forecast period is projected to be USD 2,651.5million by 2026 from USD 1,929.5million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6%

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Skin Health Foods Market / Dermatology Functional Foods Market by Indication, Region, Regulatory Landscape, Pricing Analysis, COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310399/?utm_source=GNW

However, during the forecast periodthe restrain to the growth of this market are the increasing incidence of allergies and intolerance related to some functional ingredients and higher cost of functional food products due to the inclusion of healthier or naturally sourced ingredients.



Skin Conditions was the largest segment in by indication of skin health foods market in 2020

Skin conditions accounted for the largest share of skin health foods market in 2020.Changes in nutritional status that alter skin structure and function can directly affect skin appearance.



This, along with the increasing awareness of consumers with respect to nutraceuticals and functional foods, is expected to drive the market growth for this segment during the forecast period.



APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven bythe increasing R&D expenditure by local and international companies in functional food products, a larger pool of patients with chronic skin hypersensitivity conditions, and increasing GDP in several APAC countries.The growing awareness about the health benefits of functional foods in these countries has increased the demand for skin health food products.



Key players in theSkin Health Foods Market

The key players operating in the skin health foods market includeBASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), DuPont (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Danone SA (France), Arla Foods (Denmark), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (US) and Amway (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the skin health foods market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on indication, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



