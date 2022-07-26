Ground Penetrating Radar Global Market Report 2022: GPR Software & Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Through GPRs Expected to Offer Growth Opportunities

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Offering (Equipment, Services), Type (Handheld, Cart-Based and Vehicle-Mounted), Application (Utility Detection, Concrete Investigation, Transportation, Law Enforcement) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ground penetrating radar market size is estimated to grow from USD 315 million in 2022 to USD 453 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5%. The inspection and analysis of aging infrastructure rely on reliable quantitative data to make informed decisions pertaining to the condition of the infrastructure.

The aging infrastructure and increasing need for maintenance in regions such as North America and Western Europe act as a major opportunity for the growth of the GPR market.



Equipment accounted for the largest share in the GPR market in 2021.



Equipment accounted for the largest share of the GPR market in 2021.A GPR equipment/system mainly consists of three main components: antennas, control units, and power supplies. An antenna is considered an important component of a GPR, and it comes in different shapes and sizes.

The selection of the right antenna frequency for a GPR depends on the size and depth of the target. If a lower frequency antenna is connected to a GPR, it will provide deeper penetration; but the trade-off is that for the detection of the target, it must be larger in size. Likewise, if there is a high-frequency antenna connected to the GPR, it can detect the object at the desired depth.

For detection of deeper targets, characteristics, and objects, the primary and secondary choices of consideration are lower frequency antennas, which help users see deeper. Moreover, in the case of scanning utilities, the users mainly consider mid-range antennas, which provide sufficient resolution to find four- to five-inch pipes present at four to five feet depth.



Cart-based GPR systems to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.



Cart-based GPR systems accounted for the major share of the GPR market in 2021. These GPR equipment have a separate cart with all the components fitted on it. Leading researchers claim that the cart-based GPR systems are the world's highest-quality GPR data provider. They are also built to perform in the most demanding conditions. They are available in different frequencies and standard configurations.



The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapid infrastructure-building activities being undertaken in the Asia Pacific, mainly in China, India, and Japan. Factors such as increased population and rapid urbanization have led to increased use of structures such as bridges, buildings, highways, and tunnels.

The Asia Pacific has started focusing on the use of detection and inspection systems like GPRs, wherein countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, India, and South Korea are implementing these systems to maintain the safety of their existing and new structures.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Demand for GPR Equipment in Utility Safety and Damage Protection

Benefits of GPR Systems Over Traditional Technologies/Methods

Government Safety Mandates are Driving Adoption of GPRs

Increasing Use of GPRs for Aging Infrastructure Maintenance Requirements

Restraints

High Cost of GPR Equipment

Negative Impact of Various Factors on GPR Performance

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Through GPRs

GPR Software Expected to Offer Growth Opportunities

Growing Demand for GPRs in Military Applications

Challenges

Requirement of Skilled Professionals to Operate GPR Equipment

Key Players

Chemring Group plc

Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.

Geoscanners Ab

Geotech

GPR, Inc.

Guideline Geo

Hexagon Ab

Hilti

Impulseradar

Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

Kontur

Novatest Srl

OKM GmbH

Pipehawk plc

Screening Eagle Technologies

Sewervue

SPX Corporation

Subsite Electronics

Transient Technologies

US Radar Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Ground Penetrating Radar Market, by Offering



7 Ground Penetrating Radar Market, by Type



8 Ground Penetrating Radar Market, by Application



9 Ground Penetrating Radar Market, by Geography



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



12 Adjacent & Related Markets



13 Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjyius

Attachment