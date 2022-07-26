Global Simulators Market Report 2022-2027: Developments of Simulators for Unmanned Aerial Systems Anticipated to Open the Hatch for Several Growth Opportunities

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Simulators Market by Application (Commercial Training, Military Training), Solution (Products, Services), Platform (Airborne, Land, Maritime), Technique (Live, Virtual & Constructive, Synthetic Environment, Gaming), Type, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Simulators Market is projected to grow from USD 25.5 billion in 2022 to USD 34.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Some of the factors fueling the market's growth include acceptance of virtual pilot training to ensure aviation safety. Developments of simulators for unmanned aerial systems are anticipated to open several growth opportunities during the forecast period.



The maritime segment accounts for the largest market size in the platform segment during the forecast period



Based on platform, the simulators market has been segmented into airborne, land, and maritime. Key players operating in the simulators market are focused on developing advanced simulators to explore new market opportunities in airborne, land, and maritime applications.



The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the solution, the simulators market has been segmented into products and services. The services segment includes services that simulator developers and OEMs provide to efficiently maintain and operate installed simulator hardware and software. The breakdown of simulators during any operation can cause significant losses for simulator operators. All paid aftermarket services offered by OEMs to simulator operators have been considered in this segment. There is a growing need for such services, which is expected to boost the segment's growth.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2021



The Simulators industry has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the Simulators market in 2021.The rise in air traffic passenger, ship orders, and commercial vehicle licenses is a significant factor contributing to the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.



Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Simulators offered by the top players in the market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Simulators market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes the Simulators market across varied regions

Exhaustive information about new products& services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Simulators market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players in the Simulators market

