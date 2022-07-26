The Global PET Shrink Films Market is expected to grow by $ 509.56 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PET Shrink Films Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310237/?utm_source=GNW

07% during the forecast period. Our report on the PET shrink films market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for packaged food and beverage products, growth in the retail sector, and increasing demand for logistics and warehousing.

The PET shrink films market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The PET shrink films market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverage

• Industrial packaging

• Personal care and cosmetics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased use of LLDPE over other forms of polyethylene as one of the prime reasons driving the PET shrink films market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on recycling to reduce plastic waste and increasing adoption of bioplastics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on PET shrink films market covers the following areas:

• PET shrink films market sizing

• PET shrink films market forecast

• PET shrink films market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading PET shrink films market vendors that include Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd., allfo GmbH and Co. KG, Berry Global Inc., Bonset America Corp., BUERGOFOL GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, FLEXOPACK SA, Flint Group, HUBEI HYF PACKAGING Co. Ltd., KUPLAST MATEJKA KUMAR SP, Kyungwon Hwaseong Co. Ltd., Plastic Suppliers Inc., Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Premiumpack GmbH, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, The Dow Chemical Co., Triton International Enterprises Inc., Vintech Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Winpak Ltd., and KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the PET shrink films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

