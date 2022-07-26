Electroceuticals Global Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Incidence of CVD, Neurology and ENT Disorders Driving Growth

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electroceuticals: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electroceuticals are medical devices that are used to restore health in patients. Patients can hold these devices against the skin, or they can be implanted. These devices, also known as bioelectric medicine, represent an alternative to drug-based remedies. They are usually not the first line of treatment, and tend to be used only when health cannot be restored with drugs.

Most electroceuticals do not cure conditions, but can reduce pain and avoid affected parts of the body. Electroceuticals function through neurostimulation and modulation of the nervous system through electrical impulses. Electroceutical devices are used to treat several ailments and disorders related to neurology and cardiology through invasive and non-invasive methods.



The human nervous system works as the commander of the human body, and, as such, plays a major role in treating disorders of the body. Neurostimulation technology involves the alteration or modulation of nerves. Neurostimulation devices directly deliver electrical current or magnetic impulses to nerves to modify their activities.



Over the last 30 years, neurostimulation has emerged as one of the most dynamic and exciting therapy fields, and has been investigated for the treatment of a range of clinical conditions, including chronic pain, movement disorders (Parkinson's disease, tremor, dystonia and others), epilepsy (which affects 50 million people worldwide), functional restoration, and psychiatric, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and genitourinary disorders.

The potential of neurostimulation technology is being explored in several other clinical conditions, including obesity, tinnitus and central nervous system disorders.

