The Global Survival Tools Market is expected to grow by $ 524.34 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the survival tools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing outdoor recreational activities, stringent safety regulations, and evolving product formats.

The survival tools market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The survival tools market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Pocket tools

• First aid kit

• Compass

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the provision of training to use survival tools as one of the prime reasons driving the survival tools market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing incidences of natural disasters and increasing demand from industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the survival tools market covers the following areas:

• Survival tools market sizing

• Survival tools market forecast

• Survival tools market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading survival tools market vendors that include Acme United Corp., American Outdoor Brands Inc., Bivouac Outdoor, Cintas Corp., Exxel Outdoors LLC, Fenix Outdoor International AG, Fiskars Group, Full Windsor, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson and Johnson, L.L. Bean Inc., Leatherman Tool Group Inc., Lifeline, Newell Brands Inc., Recreational Equipment Inc., Sharpal Inc., SOG Specialty Knives Inc., SureFire LLC, Unchartered Supply Co., and VSSL. Also, the survival tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

