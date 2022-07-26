Hillman Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CINCINNATI, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences during August 2022.
Barclays Select Series: Building & Building Products
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
New York City
Jefferies Industrials Conference
Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9:00am ET
Live Webcast and Replay: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff250/hlmn/1846670
New York City
Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
New York City
Management will hold 1x1 meetings with institutional investors during the conferences. To request a meeting, please reach out to your appropriate sell-side representative, or email IR@hillmangroup.com.
Source: Hillman Solutions Corp.