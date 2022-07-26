OptimizeRx Extends Omnichannel Reach With Cooler Screens Partnership

ROCHESTER, Mich., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy today announced a partnership with Cooler Screens, a media and merchandising platform that brings the best aspects of in-store digital advertising into the retail brick-and-mortar consumer experience.



“We are opening new channels of direct patient engagement with Cooler Screens,” noted Steve Silvestro, Chief Commercial Officer, OptimizeRx. “This new offering will enhance the value agencies realize for their clients by working with OptimizeRx. Agencies and their pharma clients can successfully utilize direct-to-consumer strategies to capture patients’ attention with targeted affordability and medication access messaging in the pharmacy setting. Our focus remains on enabling agency partners to access more of the digital healthcare ecosystem. Through OptimizeRx’s growing solutions, agency customers are consistently discovering new and exciting ways to engage the entire ecosystem of healthcare stakeholders.”

Cooler Screens is currently present in 28 geographical markets nationally with more than 10,000 screens in retail stores and more than 90 million in monthly traffic. Cooler Screens has deployed their in-store digital media ad-platform at more than 700 retail locations nationwide, including Walgreens, CVS, and Kroger.

The technology provides relevant digital content to consumers on retail surfaces including the doors of coolers in the refrigerated and frozen food sections of a variety of retailers with pharmacies that have enabled the platform.

“Our innovative digital media platform in combination with OptimizeRx’s comprehensive suite of healthcare-specific digital touchpoints serves as a novel and impactful offering for their ad agency clients,” said Arsen Avakian, CEO and Founder, Cooler Screens. “OptimizeRx’s focus on enabling a comprehensive omnichannel engagement approach for healthcare synergizes well with our exclusive platform offering as an effective way to engage patients at the point-of-dispense with health- and treatment-related information.”

According to a survey conducted by West Health and Gallup, an estimated 18 million Americans lived in a household that couldn’t pay for at least one doctor-prescribed medication during the prior three months. The survey highlights the pervasive problem of obtaining accessible and affordable prescription medication. This hurdle can hinder a patient’s therapy initiation and adherence despite financial relief offered by manufacturers. To remedy this, agency strategists can combine healthcare provider engagement and direct-to-consumer strategies, which is particularly valuable in affordability and access awareness campaigns. Manufacturers can reinforce therapy information that is sent to doctors by highlighting the same information for patients at the pharmacy, resulting in two different channels for delivering affordability information to patients.

About Cooler Screens

Cooler Screens is creating the world's largest in-store digital media and merchandising platform for retail. We transform retail surfaces into digital IoT smart screens that deliver in-store retail media and merchandising for the ultimate consumer experience at the intersection of commerce, context, and content. With 90% of food, beverage and health category purchases still taking place in physical stores, Cooler Screens enable retailers to quantify and improve consumer experiences and allow brands to drive sales and build brand equity by connecting with consumers at the first moment of truth. Retail partners span grocery, drug and convenience stores, including Walgreens, Kroger, Giant Eagle, Chevron, and CVS. For more information, please visit coolerscreens.com.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best in class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through the most intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

