Medical Sensors Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Pune, India, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) found that around 70 million people across the world suffering from glaucoma can get affected by irreversible blindness. Therefore, ophthalmology researchers are planning to develop ocular sensors to measure the pressure inside the eye and access glaucoma risk. Such advancements are expected to drive the global medical sensors market.

The information is shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, growing demand for home healthcare settings is expected to augment the medical sensors manufacturers market growth. These sensors have the ability to diagnose, monitor, and treat diseases.

In addition to this, these sensors can detect, measure, and record biological, chemical, and physical signals such as glucose monitoring, cerebral oxygen monitoring, and patient temperature in a human body. The demand for medicals sensors is increasing owing to their accurate diagnosis by avoiding unnecessary complications Forecast till 2022-2029.

The medical sensors manufacturers market scope is likely to widen in glucose monitoring and covers the highest share in the global market. The growth is mainly attributable to the increasing prevalence of diabetes across the world.





Several products received FDA approvals, aiding companies to expand their product portfolio. Some of the recent FDA approvals are mentioned below:

Medtronic MiniMed’s glucose monitoring system received FDA approval in March 2018. The system called Guardian Connect System is the world’s first smart system and is for people on insulin injections.

MC10 received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Bio Stamp nPoint system in March 2018. It is a platform with can collect data wirelessly and is intended to use in research studies and clinical trial.

Senseonics Inc. received FDA clearance for Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System in June 2018. The system has the ability to gather data in real-time.

ProAir Digihaler received FDA approval in December 2018. The product is designed by Teva Pharmaceuticals and can monitor data of people suffering from COPD and asthma.

Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data for 2018 to 2020





Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices to Accelerate Growth in North America and Europe

Among regions, North America and Europe are projected to collectively dominate the global medical sensors list market in the forecast years. Owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, the adoption of medical sensors is high in these regions.

Furthermore, adoption of personalized healthcare and wearable sensors is increasing, thus increasing the medical sensors manufacturers market share.

The medical sensors manufacturers market in Asia Pacific is expected to create attractive growth opportunities for the market owing to the evolving healthcare infrastructure.

The growth is driven by the heightened increase in the number of people suffering from chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. The high unmet needs of the large population is another factor responsible for driving the market in Asia Pacific.

Following Asia Pacific, Latin America is also expected to witness growth owing to the growing awareness about medical sensors. However, the market in the Middle East & Africa is still at a nascent stage on account of unmet healthcare needs.





Analysts’ Viewpoint on Medical Sensors Market Scenario

There is an developing demand for medical sensors from consumers due to rising health awareness and prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. Technological growth in medical devices, lucrative presence of manufacturers, and digitalization help product manufacturers to stay ahead of the competition.

Companies in the global medical sensors market should expedite their product development to obtain competitive gains. Market stakeholders are continuing their services arms to gain a competitive edge in the health care sector.

Teva’s ProAir Digihaler Received FDA Approval for the Treatment of COPD and Asthma



“Faster analysis, the ease at use, and convenient home care are factors which encourage people to invest in medical sensors,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. As per the report, different types of medical sensors are available in the market. These include force sensors, bubble detectors, photo optic sensors, and humidity sensors. The durability and reliability of these sensors are accelerating their demand, which in turn, is expected to spur the medical sensors manufacturers market revenue. By adopting these sensors, patients can prevent the incidence of any unforeseen health condition.





What sensors are currently used in the global medical field?



Sensors are devices that detect physical, chemical, and biological signals and provide a way for those signals to be consistent and recorded. They have been extensively used in a lot of fields such as science, medicine, automated construction, environmental monitoring, and so on. According to the basic analysis principle, sensors are classified into mechanical sensors, electrochemical sensors, biosensors, optical sensors, semiconductor sensors, magnetic sensors, and thermal sensors.

Sensors used in the medical sector area from temperature sensors, pressure detectors, flow sensors, acoustic sensors and gas sensors to camcorder, image sensors and magnetic field sensors. Image sensors and cameras acclimated in the medical sector can be optical, X-ray and ultrasonic.

The benefit of sensors in the medical sector depends strongly on the application. Biomedical sensors can catch specific biological, chemical or physical alter and then transmit or report data. These sensors can also be belly in systems that process clinical samples, such as increasingly common lab-on-a-chip devices.

Biomedical sensors list is used to gain advice on body and pathology. People are more adopting home healthcare services owing to the rising costs of medical treatments in hospitals and medical care clinics. With this, demand for various healthcare devices is normal to increase in the next few years.

• Physical sensor

• Chemical sensor

• Biopotential Electrodes

• Biosensor or Bioanalytic

The report highlights some of the leading players operating in the global medical sensors market. These include

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Medtronic, Masimo Corporation

CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

NONIN

Philips N.V

GE Healthcare

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product Type Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Imaging

Others By Application Glucose Monitoring

Temperature

Pulse Monitoring

Cerebral Oxygenation Monitoring

Others By Technology Wearable

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Others





