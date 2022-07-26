Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size to Reach USD 272.44 Billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6%

Pune, India, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is expected to gain impetus from the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer. It would further surge the demand for API to develop unique drugs. The National Cancer Institute estimated that in 2018, approximately 1,735,530 new cases of cancer were diagnosed. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recently published report, titled, “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Generic API, and Branded API), By Synthesis (Biological API, and Synthetic API), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The report further states that the API market size was USD 174.17 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 272.44 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Industry Developments:

March 2021 – Amgen confirmed the acquisition of Rodeo Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical firm that focuses on developing small molecule therapies. The acquisition will enable Amgen to expand its inflammation APIs portfolio.

February 2020: Sanofi declared its plans to develop a standalone organization that would be integrated with the former’s six European API production sites.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-market-102656





Report Scope of API Market

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 272.44 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 174.17 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 138





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Usage of Imported API for Developing Unique Products will Aid Growth

The Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) announced that the Indian pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR 22.4% during 2015-2020. After India, the industry in China is considered to be the second largest. As the cases of chronic diseases are increasing rapidly day by day, there is a high demand for demand and biologics across the globe. Besides, in emerging countries, the utilization of imported API is increasing to develop highly innovative biopharmaceutical products.

Several pharmaceutical companies globally are focusing mainly on research and development activities development activities to unveil state-of-the-art drugs. However, the frequent and unexpected changes in drug pricing policy, especially in the developing countries of the world may hamper the API market growth in the near future.





For More Information Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-market-102656





Regional Analysis-

Presence of Numerous Pharmaceutical Companies to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, North America procured USD 79.80 billion revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in this region. Coupled with this, the rising government initiatives to develop innovative drugs would also contribute to the market growth here. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to outpace Europe and North America by exhibiting a high CAGR. It would mainly occur because of the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations in India and China.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Developing New Drugs to Cure Chronic Disorders

The market houses a large number of API manufacturers, such as Mylan, Teva, AbbVie, and others. They possess a diversified product portfolio and wide networks across the globe. Most of them are nowadays focusing on developing new drugs to cure cancer and other related diseases.





Quick Buy - Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102656





Segment-

Synthetic API Segment to Dominate Backed by its Low Production Cost

Based on synthesis, the market is bifurcated into biological API and synthetic API. Out of these, the synthetic API segment is expected to dominate in terms of API market share. This growth is attributable to the low production cost of chemically synthesized API. The biological API segment is anticipated to exhibit a high growth rate in the forthcoming years backed by the increasing innovations in biologics to fulfill the urgent medical needs.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Segmentation By Type Generic API

Branded API By Synthesis Biological API

Synthetic API By Geography North America (By Type, By Synthesis, and by Country)

Europe (By Type, By Synthesis, and by Country/Sub-Region)

Asia Pacific (By Type, By Synthesis, and by Country/Sub-Region)

Rest of World (By Type, and By Synthesis)





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What Is a global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) in 2022?

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients i.e., API assign to an active ingredient that is restrained in the medication. For instance, the active ingredient for relieving pain is integrated in the painkiller. It is called API. Even its small amount has a powerful impact, so only a mere part of this active ingredient is restrained in the medicine. Moreover, you will find its amount and name contained in the medication on the OTC drugs’ package.

Elements of Medicines

Every drug is made up of 2 core elements i.e., the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients that is the major ingredient, as well as the excipient, which are the substances other than drugs that support deliver the medicine to system. The excipients are chemically inactive compounds, like mineral oil or lactose in the medicine. The API isn’t made by just 1 reaction from raw materials but instead, it becomes the API through various chemical compounds.

Which company would remain on top in the coming years?

Which segment is expected to dominate in future?

List of Key Players Covered in the Market Report



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

AbbVie Inc.

Abbott

Aurobindo Pharma

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Amgen Inc.

Biocon

Mylan N.V.

Others





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-market-102656





Table of Content:

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Branded API Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis Biological API Synthetic API Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World

North America Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Generic API Branded API Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis Biological API Synthetic API Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Generic API Branded API Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis Biological API Synthetic API Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Branded API Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis Biological API Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Generic API Branded API



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis



Competitive Analysis

Biological API Synthetic API



Key Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Developments Global Market Share Analysis (2018) Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability))



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd AbbVie Inc. Abbott Aurobindo Pharma Cipla Inc. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Amgen Inc. Biocon



Mylan N.V. Others



TOC Continued...





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-market-102656





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245