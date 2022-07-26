The Global Airline Route Profitability Software Market is expected to grow by $ 15.99 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airline Route Profitability Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310235/?utm_source=GNW

88% during the forecast period. Our report on the airline route profitability software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for advanced software suites by airlines, strategic initiatives by market vendors, and the growth of the global travel and tourism industry.

The airline route profitability software market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The airline route profitability software market is segmented as below:

By Type

• planning and scheduling

• revenue management

• fares management and pricing

• other software



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the government investments and schemes that aim to revive the airline industry in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the airline route profitability software market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of business analytics and market intelligence software to frame market pricing strategies and increased focus on airline route development will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading airline route profitability software market vendors that include Amadeus IT Group SA, Aerotrack Systems, Coforge Ltd., GrandTrust Overseas Pvt. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Laminar Aviation Pte. Ltd., Lufthansa Group, Maureva Ltd., Maxamation Pty. Ltd., Megabyte Ltd., Optym, Orange Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Pros Inc., QlikTech International AB, Sabre GLBL Inc., Seabury Solutions, SITA, Skymetrix, The Boeing Co., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the airline route profitability software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

