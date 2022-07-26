omniQ Awarded an Initial Order for its Q Post™, Integrated AI – Machine Vision System, from a Major Retailer with an opportunity for up to 5,000 units in North America.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ CORP. (NASDAQ:OMQS) a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Machine Vision solutions, has received an initial order from a Major Retailer with an opportunity to deploy up to 5,000 units in its nation wide locations in North America. This deployment will utilize the Company’s Machine Vision solution providing the customer with crucial information about every entering vehicle, enabling improved speeds and more efficient customer service. In addition, the utilization of omniQ’s Vehicle Recognition System will allow the customer to recommend products tailored to the vehicles unique specifications helping to drive revenue.



Bill Fisher, an omniQ sales executive, noted “This deployment showcases yet another application of how our products take obsolete and time-consuming processes, automates them and in turn becomes a major competitive advantage for retailers in many verticals.”

Through the automation of data capture, businesses are able to spend less time researching vehicle, client, & product information and more time performing revenue boosting tasks that simultaneously improve the customer experience and interaction.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO commented “We continue to put an enormous amount of time and effort into our AI based solutions and targeting the retail market is one of our strategic objectives. This is now the third market we have penetrated with this solution-focused technology and was a logical progression of our vehicle recognition system after its notable success in traffic management and safe cities.”

This new order follows the recent announcements of projects and purchase orders including the receipt of a $29 Million project for supply chain equipment from a Fortune 100 corporation, the award of an $11 Million project for the Government of Israel and the award of $4.1 Million for supply chain and data collection systems, resulting in an all time backlog of orders and projects.

About OMNIQ Corp:

OmniQ is an industry leader focused on contributing the world we live in through technology and AI Based solutions.

The following are a few key elements that make our solutions valuable pillars in their respective verticals.

Smart Supply: We are an innovative supplier of one of the most important systems in the world. We offer supply chain solutions from the best brands, accompanied by our patented AI for customers large and small who value speed, accuracy, dependability, & innovation.

Smart Parking: The cloud-based parking system (PERCS) that uses our highly awarded Vehicle Recognition AI to improve parking operations by eliminating physically demanding and time-consuming tasks by making them digital. It is credible, reliable, scalable, user-friendly, & accurate.

Smart Security: Our battle-proven AI-based system has saved lives, protected the vulnerable, reduced crime, & more. We are a force multiplier that fills in the gaps where human limitations hinder effective safety and enforcement.

Smart Kiosk: Our subsidiary Dangot is a household name in Israel providing innovative retail solutions. From the smallest restaurant to major Hospitals and the Israeli government, you will find Dangot’s products everywhere.

Visit omniQ.com/investors for more information, or call or email to schedule an investment opportunity presentation.

