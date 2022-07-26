Kaolin Market Size Worth USD 5,833.5 Million by 2027 - With 5.1% CAGR

Pune, India, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kaolin market size is projected to reach USD 5,833.5 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the benefits of china clay in skincare applications will be a prominent growth determinant for this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Kaolin Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Paper, Ceramic & Sanitary Ware, Fiberglass, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Plastics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. For ages, clay has been known to fight skin-harming developments, such as acne. The increasing pollution levels, adoption of unhealthy diet regimes, and constant stress have had severe impacts on general health and skin in particular.

Kaolin, or china clay, has emerged as one of the potent acne and oily skin-fighting formulations in recent times. For example, according to experts at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, china clay can absorb excess oil without drawing away too much of the skin’s moisture. Thus, people with inherently dry skin or sensitive skin can apply it without worrying about dryness. Further, research at Mount Sinai also showed that green kaolin clay, derived from plant matter and iron oxide, sucks out the dirt and bacteria that cause acne while removing excess oil. With the cosmetics & personal care industry growing rapidly worldwide, the employment of china clay in skincare products is likely to rise in the near future.

List of Key Companies Profiled in this Market Report:

20 Microns (Gujarat, India)

I-Minerals lnc. (Vancouver, Canada)

Quarzwerke GmbH (Frechen, Germany)

Thiele Kaolin Company (Georgia, U.S.)

Sibelco (Antwerp, Belgium)

Ashapura Group(Maharashtra, India)

Imerys S.A. (Paris, France)

W. R. Grace & Co. (Columbia, U.S.)

Sedlecký kaolin a. s. (Božičany, Czech Republic)

LASSELSBERGER Group (Budapest, Hungary)

KaMin LLC (Georgia, U.S.)

EICL Limited (Delhi, India)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2019 USD 4,168.8 million Revenue forecast in 2027 USD 5,833.5 million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.1% 2020-2027 Base Year 2019 Historic Years 2016 – 2018 Forecast Years 2020 – 2027 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 20 Microns, I-Minerals lnc., Quarzwerke GmbH, Thiele Kaolin Company, Sibelco, Ashapura Group, Imerys S.A., W. R. Grace & Co., Sedlecký kaolin a. s., LASSELSBERGER Group, KaMin LLC, EICL Limited, BASF SE Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

As per the report, the global market value was at USD 4,168.8 million in 2019. The top highlights of the report include:

Detailed examination of the major market trends, drivers, and constraints;

In-depth evaluation of all segments of the market;

Exhaustive study of the leading players and their strategies; and

Granular analysis of the regional developments influencing the market.

Restraining Factor

COVID-19 to Negatively Impact the Paper Industry, Stall Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has dealt notable blows to the paper industry as a result of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, trade restrictions, and economic downturn. According to a study published by North Carolina State University, certain types of paper products have suffered because of the pandemic. For example, the demand for printing paper and copier paper has noticeably shrunk due to the shutdown of colleges and universities worldwide. In India, the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association stated in August 2020 that since March, paper supply chains have undergone widespread upheavals and are still in recovery mode. Moreover, the closure of educational institutions and commercial establishments has further diminished the demand for paper, intensifying the downturn of the domestic paper industry. Kaolin is the most widely utilized mineral in the filling and coating of paper, and with the paper industry getting hit by the coronavirus, the growth of this market will inevitably get stalled.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Spearhead the Market Supported by Speedy Economic Development

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the kaolin market share during the forecast period owing to the remarkable economic growth displayed by countries such as China and India. This growth has augmented the demand for high-end household consumer goods, where china clay is commonly used. The rapid expansion of the middle-class population in the region will also accelerate the growth of the regional market. In 2019, the Asia Pacific market size stood at USD 1,086.9 million.

In Europe, the heightened demand for packaged food and beverage items amid the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the uptake of kaolin in the region’s food & beverage industry. On the other hand, in North America, technological advancements in the paper and packaging industries will stoke the regional market.

Competitive Landscape

Rising Costs to Force Key Players to Raise Product Prices

With the demand for high-performance raw materials soaring across various end-user industries, key players in the china clay market are engaged in the development of innovative offerings. However, the costs associated with the production of such materials are escalating worldwide. As a result, several companies are being forced to increase the prices of their products.

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Kaolin Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Industry Development:

December 2020: KaMin LLC and CADAM SA announced that they would be increasing the price of their kaolin performance minerals by 4% to 9% in the global markets from January 2021. According to the company, the price rise is unavoidable as it needs to offset the growing costs related to logistics and mining operations and to comply with the environmental requirements.

