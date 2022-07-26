Private Tutoring Market to Reach USD 171.93 Billion by [2021-2028] - At 8.3% CAGR

Pune, India, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global private tutoring market size is expected to reach USD 171.93 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The requisite for higher education in developing countries will subsequently improve the prospects of private tutoring, in a report, titled “Private Tutoring Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Subjects (Academic and Non-academic), Application (Up-to K-12 and Post K-12), Mode (Offline and Online), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 92.59 billion in 2020.

Private Tutoring Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 92.59 billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 171.93 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.3% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2017 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Subjects, By Application, By Mode, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Chegg, Inc. (Santa Clara, U.S.), Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (Beijing, China), TAL Education Group (Beijing, China), Mathnasium LLC (Los Angeles, U.S.), Educomp Solutions Ltd. (Gurgaon, India), Sylvan Learning, LLC (Baltimore, U.S.), Daekyo Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea), Kumon Institute of Education Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Kaplan Inc. (New York, U.S.), Action Tutoring (London, U.K.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the Private Tutoring Market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Chegg, Inc. (Santa Clara, U.S.)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (Beijing, China)

TAL Education Group (Beijing, China)

Mathnasium LLC (Los Angeles, U.S.)

Educomp Solutions Ltd. (Gurgaon, India)

Sylvan Learning, LLC (Baltimore, U.S.)

Daekyo Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

Kumon Institute of Education Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Kaplan Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Action Tutoring (London, U.K.)

Market Driver :



Increasing Participants in Competitive Exams to Incite Growth

The increasing competition among students has resulted in high demand for private tutoring, which will boost the market growth. The rising difficulty in level entrance exams by renowned schools or universities can create lucrative opportunities for this market. As per the Global Education Census Report 2018 published in November 2018 by Cambridge Assessment International Education, about 4 in 10 surveyed students (43%) had received private tuition outside the school worldwide, wherein in China, it accounted for more than 5 in 10 observed students (57%), followed by India (55%), and 1 in 10 students in the U.S. Furthermore, the increasing expectations of parents for high marks in academics from their children will accelerate the growth of the market. Besides, raising consciousness regarding learning in developing nations will simultaneously enable speedy expansion of the market.

Remote Teaching to Amplify Growth During Coronavirus

The temporary closure of education institutes due to the pandemic has adversely impacted the education industry. As per the article, ’The Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Education Financing’, published in May 2020 by World Bank Group, the real growth in education spending per capita in all countries, as per downside forecast, was estimated to decline at a rate of -5.7% in 2020. However, the shift towards online education will consequently stabilize the market amid COVID-19. Besides, the growing popularity of online learning due to its convenience will boost the private tutoring market growth.

Regional Analysis :

Surging Demand for Coaching Classes to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest private tutoring market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to coaching classes' popularity primarily in China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations. In May 2020, the press release of Yonhap News Agency reported the results of an annual survey conducted by the National Statistics Korea and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. It was reported that, in 2019, about ¾th of the students received private tutoring in South Korea, wherein students spent, on an average, 6.5 hours/week for this tutoring. Also, the increasing middle-class population is likely to spur business opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Emerging Trends Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID-19 on the Education Sector

Global Private Tutoring Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Mode (Value) Offline Online By Subjects (Value) Academic Non-academic By Application (Value) Up-to K-12 Post K-12 By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Notable Development :

September 2019: Chegg, Inc., an American education technology company based in Santa Clara, California, announced that it has acquired Thinkful, an online learning platform offering professional courses in America.

