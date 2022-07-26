The Global Hoverbikes Market is expected to grow by $ 28.29 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 16.89% during the forecast period

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hoverbikes Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310233/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hoverbikes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing application in military and defense, increasing investment in luxury vehicles, and changes in urban mobility outlook.

The hoverbikes market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The hoverbikes market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• electric

• hybrid



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for hoverbikes in military transportation and logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the hoverbikes market growth during the next few years. Also, rising global security and upcoming application areas for hoverbikes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hoverbikes market covers the following areas:

• Hoverbikes market sizing

• Hoverbikes market forecast

• Hoverbikes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hoverbikes market vendors including A.L.I. Technologies Inc., Aerofex Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Duratec SRO, Hover, Jetpack Aviation Corp, Lazareth Auto Moto, Malloy Aeronautics Ltd., and Rostec. Also, the hoverbikes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

