Global Biosensors Market Report 2022-2035: $1.2 Billion Invested in the Last 5 Years with Further Growth Expected

At present, various types of biosensors, including optical biosensors, electrochemical biosensors, thermal biosensors and others, are being deployed across different steps of drug discovery, such as disease modelling, target identification/validation, lead identification, lead optimization and other applications.

The use of biosensing technologies in drug discovery operations is expected to improve the overall R&D productivity by enabling accurate screening and identification of lead drug compounds. Currently, more than 80 biosensors are available in the market / being developed by various industry stakeholders for drug discovery and development purposes.

Further, over USD 1.2 billion has been invested in this market by both private and public sector investors, in the last five years. Interestingly, close to 50% of the aforementioned amount was invested in the last two years, reflecting the increasing interest of stakeholders in this domain.

It is also worth highlighting that over 370 patents related to biosensors in drug discovery have been filed/granted, highlighting the continuous pace of innovation in this field. Considering the active initiatives being undertaken by players in this domain, we are led to believe that the opportunity for stakeholders in this niche, but upcoming, industry is likely to grow at a commendable pace in the foreseen future.

Scope of the Report

The"Biosensors Market: Focus on Drug Discovery and Development - Distribution by Type of Biosensor (Optical, Electrochemical, Thermal and Others), Type of End User (Academic and Research Institutes and Industry Players) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World) - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035"report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of biosensors in drug discovery, over the next 13 years. The study features an in-depth analysis of key drivers and trends related to this domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of biosensors in drug discovery, along with information on several relevant parameters.

A product competitiveness analysis of biosensors used for drug discovery purposes.

An analysis of investments that have been made into companies developing biosensors for drug discovery applications, including seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, grants and debt financing.

A detailed review of over 333 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on biosensors in drug discovery.

A detailed analysis of the global events attended by participants, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, type of event platform, location of event, emerging focus areas, active organizers (in terms of number of events), active industry and non-industry participants, designation of participants, and affiliated organizations of participant. The chapter also highlights the geographical mapping of upcoming events.

An in-depth analysis of various patents that have been filed / granted related to biosensors in drug discovery.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE



5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS



6. COMPANY PROFILES: BIOSENSORS DEVELOPERS FOR DRUG DISCOVERY APPLICATIONS



7. BRAND POSITIONING ANALYSIS



8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS



10. GLOBAL EVENT ANALYSIS



11. PATENT ANALYSIS



12. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS



13. CONCLUDING REMARKS



14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



