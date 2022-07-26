Kiosk Market to Reach USD 51.05 Billion by 2028 | At a CAGR of 12.3%

Pune, india, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Kiosk Market size is anticipated to witness remarkable growth because of the rise in the adoption of technological advancement in machinery and equipment and reach USD 51.05 billion by 2028. Kiosk technology is used for providing applications and information on commerce, education, entertainment, and other business purposes. According to a recent report published by Fortune Business Insights titled “Kiosk Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Retail, Financial, QSR, Tickets & Billing, Information, Self Service & Others), By Industry (Retail, BFSI, Hospitality, Entertainment & Gaming, Airports & Hotels, IT/ Telecommunication, & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028,” the market value stood USD 22.69 billion in 2021 and is likely to rise at a CAGR of 12.3% in the 2021-2028 period.

Impact of Covid-19:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 20.29 billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 51.05 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 12.3% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historical Year 2017 - 2019 Forecast Year 2021-2028 Segments Covered By Type, By Industry, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered ZIVELO, Meridian Kiosks, KIOSK Information Systems, SITA ,NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Embross, Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited, iQmetrix, REDYREF, DynaTouch, Peerless-AV, CSA Service Solutions, H32 Design and Development llc Kiosk Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

What are the Highlights of the Report?

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories such as factors propelling, repelling, challenging, and offering opportunities for the market. It also focusses on major industry developments of the market, current trends prevalent, and other i9jnteresting insights into the market. Detailed segmentation of the market is also provided based on factors such as type, end0use industry, and geography with the names of leading segments and their attributed factors. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Drivers & Restraints-

Innovations in Glass Technology to Aid in Expansion of Market

Kiosk technology was introduced for changing the economics of all industries. The rise of unattended retail and an increase in the need for enhanced shopping experience for consumers worldwide is promoting the kiosk market growth. Besides this, these devices are used for empowering consumers to perform automated self-service functions in applications such as point-of-sale systems, ATMs, self-payable gas pumps, and others, thereby augmenting the growth of the market in the forecast period.

On the other side, the increasing number of cybercrime incidents and high cost of setup and regular maintenance costs may pose major hindrances to the market. Nevertheless, innovations in glass technology and touch screen display, coupled with the enhanced application experience is likely to create more opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Segment-

Financial Kiosks Segment to Emerge Dominant with Utility Pay option at Several Outlets

Based on type, the financial kiosks segment holds the largest kiosks market share as they are the first form of utility payment technology and have been successfully attracted significant revenue in the past. However, the retail segment will emerge remarkably in the coming years with an estimated 19% of the entire market share owing to the current trend of easy payment technologies.

Regional Analysis-

North America and Europe to Contribute Major Shares Owing to Presence of Advanced Banking Foundation

Both Europe and North America are holding significant shares in the market because of the rise in preference for shops that do not hire salespeople for revenue generation. Consumers can follow the self-help service and can purchase goods and products. In 2018, Europe earned a revenue of USD 4.5 billion. Additionally, most of the banks lack proper infrastructure in terms of technology especially in rural areas. Employing kiosk solutions in such areas will help expand banking operations thereby augmenting the market growth.

Asia Pacific on the other hand is likely to rise rapidly in the coming years with India, Japan, and China on the lead. This is owing to the rise in the adoption of self-service kiosks throughout the merchandising and servicing sectors to improve consumer engagement.

Competitive Landscape-

Producers Offering Remote Monitoring and Pre-emptive Maintenance Services for Better Revenue Generation

The market is fragmented in nature because of the presence of many players. They are aiming at digital transformation by investing in technological developments and digital solutions such as Near-field Communication (NFC), Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) in security, and digital payment options. Besides this, players are engaged in developing services that can help companies to schedule maintenance, track operations, and identify problems. The increased efforts to offer pre-emptive maintenance services and remote-monitoring services will help players gain a competitive edge in the market in the coming years.

